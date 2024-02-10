Tesla Model 3 and Model Y teased winter testing in Japan

By

Tesla has shared its latest winter testing video, this time featuring the Model 3 and Model Y as they’re driven on an icy lake in Japan.

The Tesla Japan account shared a short teaser of the vehicles on X, with the Model Y and upgraded Model 3 seen doing donuts on the iced-over Lake Megami in the Nagano prefecture. The video is just over a minute long, but it includes some great shots of the testing procedures, showing the sedan and SUV as they slalom around cones and put the vehicles’ handling to the test.

“Incredibly quick and delicate controls,” writes Tesla in the post, as translated into English from Japanese.

驚くほどクイックで繊細なコントロール

— Tesla Japan (@teslajapan) February 10, 2024

The short advertisement comes a few days after Tesla Japan announced plans to bring a Cybertruck display to the country, following a similar “tour” of the vehicle currently taking place in China. It also comes after Tesla has begun advertising in multiple markets, with some ads having popped up in the Tokyo airport as early as last October.

CEO Elon Musk said last year that Tesla would try “a little advertising,” and in the months since, ads for the automaker have been popping up. While the Japan winter testing video was simply posted to one of the company’s social media accounts, many have called on Tesla to use advertising and social media as a way to help educate the public about what the company’s vehicles can do—especially as many sources have tried to spread fear, uncertainty and doubt surrounding Tesla’s capabilities in cold weather.

Tesla has also created videos for its winter testing activities before. Last August, the automaker shared a longer video of its extreme cold weather testing near the Arctic Circle, depicting the abilities of the Model X and Model Y to handle on slippery, icy roads. Tesla also shared a photo from its winter testing for the Cybertruck last May, with the pickup later being spotted during some cold-weather testing in New Zealand.

Tesla also shared some testing of Track Mode in Norway a few days ago, featuring the Model S:

— Tesla (@Tesla) February 7, 2024

