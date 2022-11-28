Tesla Model Y in Quicksilver paint and white interior spotted in Giga Berlin

By

It appears that Tesla Gigafactory Berlin is now producing Model Ys that are painted in the company’s new Quicksilver color and equipped with a white interior. This was hinted at in a recent drone flyover of the Germany-based electric vehicle factory.

There is no denying that the Tesla Model Y’s Quicksilver color option is a pretty stunning shade. Thanks to the facility’s next-generation paint shop — which allows up to 13 layers for depth and dimension — the Model Y’s Quicksilver shade gives the all-electric crossover an extremely sleek and futuristic look. So far, however, sightings of Quicksilver Model Ys have mostly featured vehicles with a black interior.

Now, Tesla’s black interior is quite premium in its own right. But the company’s white interior is what really sets the company’s vehicles apart. Combined with the Model Y’s cavernous cabin and all-glass roof, the white interior provides passengers with a comfortable and cozy ambiance during trips. Fortunately, as hinted at in a recent flyover of the Giga Berlin complex, Quicksilver Model Ys with white interiors are now being produced.

Gigafactory Berlin is only producing Model Y crossovers for now, but the facility’s ramp has been very steady. And with innovations like its next-generation paint shop that allow Tesla to offer color options like Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red, Gigafactory Berlin’s Made-in-Germany Model Ys would likely be among the best that the company could offer.

Elon Musk has previously stated that the Model Y has the potential to become the world’s best-selling car, both by revenue and volume. While critics may dismiss such words as Elon Musk being overly optimistic again, the vehicle has been gaining ground in key markets across the globe. BloombergNEF estimates alone suggest that the Model Y is broadly on track to sell about 760,000 units in 2022, making it one of the world’s best-selling vehicles.

And considering that in 2021, the two best-selling cars in the global auto market are the Toyota Rav4 and the Toyota Corolla, both of which sold about 1.1 million units last year, as well as the fact that Giga Berlin and Giga Texas would likely see a notable production ramp in 2023, the Model Y could indeed have a shot at becoming the world’s best-selling car, bar none.

Check out a recent drone flyover of the Giga Berlin complex in the video below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model Y in Quicksilver paint and white interior spotted in Giga Berlin