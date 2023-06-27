GM invests in manganese sulfate production plant for EV batteries

By

General Motors Co. (GM) signed a supply agreement with Element 25 Limited (E25) for battery-grade manganese sulfate, a key component in lithium-ion battery cathodes. The legacy automaker also provided E25 with an $85 million loan to build a manganese sulfate. GM and E25’s agreement puts the legacy automaker in an excellent position to qualify for the EV incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Element 25 agreed to supply General Motors with 32,500 metric tons of manganese sulfate annually. The manganese sulfate supply will support the annual production of over 1 million electric vehicles in North America.

“GM is scaling EV production in North America well past 1 million units annually, and our direct investments in battery raw materials, processing, and components for EVs are providing certainty of supply, favorable commercial terms, and thousands of new jobs, especially in the U.S., Canada and free trade agreement countries like Australia,” said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing, and Supply Chain.

Meanwhile, General Motors $85 million loan will partially fund the construction of E25’s new facility in Louisiana, focusing on producing battery-grade manganese sulfate starting in 2025. The Louisiana-based battery mineral production plant will be the first in the United States. It will process manganese concentrate from Australia.

“The facility E25 will build in Louisiana is significant because it’s expected to be the first plant in the United States to produce battery-grade manganese sulfate, a key component of cathode active material which helps improve EV battery cell cost,” commented Parks.

E25 plans to invest approximately $290 million in the Louisiana facility. Site preparations for the 230,000 manganese process plan are set to start by the third quarter of this year. Once operational, E25’s facility is expected to create up to 200 permanent jobs.

Element 25 also has a five-year supply agreement with Stellantis for high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate. The supply agreement states that E24 will ship a title volume of 45 kilotons of manganese sulfate monohydrate to Stellantis beginning in 2026. The company’s deal with Stellantis includes options to extend the supply term and volume.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

GM invests in manganese sulfate production plant for EV batteries