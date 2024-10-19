By

Tesla has launched another round of free trials for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised software, just over a week after the company unveiled its Cybercab and Robovan autonomous vehicle platforms.

Customers in both the U.S. and Canada received emails this week about another 30-day free trial of FSD Supervised, coming as the second time Tesla has launched such a program (via Not a Tesla App). Most of the vehicles seem to be getting the older FSD v12.3.6, though some have since been upgraded to v12.5.4.1, the latter of which includes Actually Smart Summon (ASS) and support for wearing sunglasses during hands-free driving.

Tesla began rolling out its first free trials of FSD Supervised during an all-out offensive on the software in March, alongside mandatory test drives of the software upon the release of v12 for those who were already doing a demo drive. At the time, Tesla also launched an additional round of free FSD transfers on new vehicle purchases, which the company also recently launched for the fourth quarter of the year.

Tesla launched two new platforms for the upcoming Unsupervised builds of FSD earlier this month, dubbed the Cybercab and Robovan.

The Cybercab is a two-seat, fully-autonomous vehicle based on FSD that will not include a steering wheel or other vehicle controls, along with the ability to charge wirelessly instead of including a charging port. Meanwhile, the Robovan is a larger autonomous art deco-styled bus,

The news also comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a probe into 2.4 million of Tesla’s vehicles, following reports of a few accidents, including one injury and one pedestrian fatality. The agency has said that the investigation is looking into the FSD Supervised software’s ability to detect obstacles and respond adequately in low-visibility conditions.

To be sure, Tesla’s FSD is currently only available in a “Supervised” build, requiring drivers to remain alert and ready to retake control of the vehicle at any moment. Tesla also warns drivers of this when the hands-free system is activated, along with detailing the safety warning on the software in each of its owners manuals:

Full Self-Driving (Supervised) is a hands-on feature that requires you to pay attention to the road at all times. Keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times, be mindful of road conditions and surrounding traffic, pay attention to pedestrians and cyclists, and always be prepared to take immediate action (especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations).

Failure to follow these instructions could cause damage, serious injury or death. It is your responsibility to familiarize yourself with the limitations of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) and the situations in which it may not work as expected.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

