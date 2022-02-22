Tesla calls for support in OK to battle a bill that may force closure of existing locations

By

Tesla is using its Engage platform to call for community support in fighting against Oklahoma’s House Bill 3994. The bill, according to Tesla, could be interpreted as a way to outlaw manufacturers like itself from servicing and delivering cars within the state.

HB 3994 is currently being considered by the Oklahoma House Business and Commerce Committee. If the bill passes, Tesla notes that even some of its existing locations in the state may be forced to close down. More importantly, the bill may also result in Oklahoma-based Tesla owners having to drive out-of-state just to take delivery and service their vehicles.

To battle House Bill 3994, Tesla’s Engage platform included links that the company’s supporters could use to contact their State Representatives and members of the House Business and Commerce Committee. Through these efforts, the push for HB 3994 would hopefully be put to rest, which, in turn, would allow Tesla and other carmakers wishing to adopt a direct sales model to compete on even ground against veteran carmakers.

The following is Tesla’s rationale for its HB 3994 initiative for Oklahoma.

“House Bill 3994, a detrimental bill that could be interpreted as outlawing EV manufacturers like Tesla from servicing and delivering cars in Oklahoma, is currently being considered by members of the House Business and Commerce Committee. Contact your Representatives today and encourage him or her to vote NO on HB 3994.

“If passed, this bill could force Tesla to close its existing locations in Oklahoma AND prevent Tesla from shipping cars to anyone in the state, which would force locals to travel out-of-state to service their cars or pick up their new Tesla vehicles. Oklahoma should focus on increasing revenue and jobs in the state, not stifling competition and limiting consumer choice.

“Using the tools above, please send a message to your State Representative and the members of the House Business and Commerce Committee sharing what this bill means to you and why it is bad for Oklahoma. Tell them your story as an EV owner in Oklahoma and let them know that you OPPOSE HB 3994.

“Help STOP the adoption of HB 3994 by making your voice heard. Contact your State Representative and the House Business and Commerce Committee today.“

Oklahoma’s House Bill 3994 could be viewed below.

Hb3994 Int by Maria Merano on Scribd

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla calls for support in OK to battle a bill that may force closure of existing locations