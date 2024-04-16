Tesla teases huge Spring software update: here’s what’s in it

Tesla has teased a number of features in an upcoming Spring software update, including its latest Sentry Mode feature and more.
In a post on X on Tuesday, Tesla shared details on eight upcoming developments and features that will be shared with its Spring software update, including Sentry Mode Previews, user interface improvements, and even better regenerative braking at high speeds. The post also highlights that “your Tesla gets better while you sleep,” pointing to the fact that software updates can literally add features to the electric vehicles (EVs) that improve their performance.
Tesla has added several new features over the years, with software updates usually including a combination of small improvements and bug fixes, and larger setting offerings that are often highly anticipated by owners. A few recent examples include Tesla’s addition of Autopark, improvements to Cybertruck security and Supercharging, and other new features like one-time charge limits and adaptive high beams.
In recent weeks, Tesla has also been pushing its Full Self-Driving (FSD) (Supervised) with the long-awaited software version 12, ahead of plans to unveil a robotaxi platform on August 8.
While Tesla hasn’t been known for pushing big Spring updates, the company usually makes a splash with its annual holiday update. The holiday update often includes fun features in addition to useful improvements, such as the light show feature which was originally debuted on the Model X with a holiday update.
Below are all the changes Tesla has teased for the upcoming release.
Tesla’s Spring Software Update 2024
Visual updates (Model 3/Y with AMD chip)
- Immersive full-screen vehicle controls when parked
- Large playback controls & quick access to Recents, Favorites & Up Next in media player
- Expandable Autopilot driving visualizations, with a smaller map in the top right for trip guidance
Auto-Shift Beta (Model S/X 2021 & later)
- Auto-Shift (Beta) can now also shift between Drive (D) & Reverse (R) based on your surroundings, in addition to shifting out of Park (P).
- Vehicle settings > Pedals & Steering > Auto-Shift (Beta)
Audible
- Audible is now available as a native media app.
Spotify queue & playback speed
- You can now sync your Spotify
queue across vehicles & devices & adjust playback speed.
Hands-Free Trunk (Model S/X 2021 & later, upgraded Model 3)
- Stand still behind your trunk with Phone Key & the trunk will open on its own.
- Vehicle settings > Locks > Hands-Free Trunk
Preview of Sentry Mode Recordings (select countries)
- Preview a brief clip of Sentry Mode recording on your phone if alarm is triggered by pressing & holding notification.
Increased Regenerative Braking on Highway (Model S/X 2021 & later)
- At high speeds, your vehicle now allows for more regenerative braking, meaning more energy can return to the battery.
Are we there yet?
- Rear passengers can now see current trip details, time & temperature at the top of the rear touchscreen.
It’s not yet clear when this software update will begin rolling out, but we can likely expect it in the coming days.
What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.