Tesla is rolling out a new ‘Supercharger queue’ in an effort to end one issue

Tesla is planning a new “Supercharger queue” feature at select Supercharger sites in an effort to end one rare issue: confrontation or confusion regarding who is next in line.

While it is an uncommon issue, Supercharger congestion does occur in heavily populated areas where a high concentration of EVs can cause extensive wait times at charging piles.

These lines can sometimes become an issue as drivers will, on occasion, become combative if they feel they have arrived at a charger before another owner. People cutting in line is something that can occur, especially at busy Superchargers.

As a result, Tesla has confirmed that it will roll out a new “Virtual queuing pilot” program starting in Q2 at select Superchargers:

“Virtual queuing pilots starting in Q2 at select sites. Goal is a net customer experience improvement for the ~1% cases of a wait time. Wider rollout this year if feedback is positive. We also continue to expand the network 20%+ year-over-year, closely tracking site-level demand.”

While it is something that does happen, Tesla will combat the issue with two different strategies in an effort to eliminate it.

The first strategy is the pilot program, which will help drivers determine the correct order to approach a plug and get charging. However, this does not completely eliminate the problem, and because some people are petty, they may feel that the queue is incorrect and pull into the spot anyway, causing an even bigger delay.

The second strategy has been going on for years: expanding the presence of Superchargers throughout.

As Tesla expands its infrastructure, lines and delays at Superchargers will become less frequent. This does not completely eliminate the issue, though. EVs are still selling, and people are adopting electric cars every day.

Now that Tesla also allows EVs built by other manufacturers to access Supercharging, the issue is technically even bigger than ever. It will be a constant battle to build as many Superchargers as possible to make the problem become so rare that it is essentially a non-issue.

The queue will also need to communicate with vehicles made by other companies. We asked Tesla about this in response to their post on X. The company has not yet answered, but if they do, we’ll update this article.

It will likely never be completely out of the question, though, as gas station lines still exist. This is true even though gas stations are available on a massive basis.

