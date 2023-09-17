Tesla has produced 5 million cars at its Gigafactories

By

As of this week, Tesla has produced over five million cars at its Gigafactories, marking a huge milestone in the company’s production expansion efforts over the last few years.

On Saturday evening, Tesla announced the production of its five millionth car on X, along with a thank you to Tesla owners for their continued support. The news comes just six months after the automaker produced its four millionth car, as pointed out by Sawyer Merritt, who predicted the milestone just under a month ago.

This week, we produced our 5 millionth car—thank you Tesla owners for your ongoing support! — Tesla (@Tesla) September 16, 2023

The news comes amidst Tesla’s launch of the newly redesigned Model 3 Highland, which is set to begin delivering in some markets as soon as October. Tesla is also nearing production of the highly anticipated Cybertruck, which some think may be set to begin initial deliveries next month, too.

Tesla currently produces vehicles at four factories, two of which are in the U.S., in Fremont, California and Austin, Texas. The automaker also has factories in Shanghai, China and outside Berlin, Germany.

Additionally, Tesla plans to continue expanding its production reach by establishing new factories outside the U.S. in the coming years. Earlier this year, the automaker announced plans to build a new factory in the state of Nuevo León, Mexico, for which the company reportedly submitted a letter of intent to start construction on Friday.

Tesla also announced the installation of its 50,000th Supercharger earlier this month. To celebrate, the automaker painted the stall with its Ultra Red paint and shared photos without disclosing its location. This kicked off a search for the special Supercharger stall, which quickly led some to discover the Ultra Red charger in Roseville, California.

The production milestone also comes as a historic strike was launched by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union against automakers Ford, General Motors (GM) and Stellantis this week, putting significant financial and production pressure on the so-called “Big 3” of Michigan. In a statement on Friday, Ford CEO Jim Farley warned that proposals from the UAW would bankrupt the automaker.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla has produced 5 million cars at its Gigafactories