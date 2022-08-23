Tesla launches ‘Profiles’ for synchronized settings across multiple vehicles

Tesla has officially launched its “Profiles” feature with Software Update 2022.24.5, which allows for synchronized settings across supported vehicles. Things like mirror settings, seat positioning, data sharing preferences and more will be adjusted accordingly in supported Tesla vehicles based on a driver’s profile.
In late July, it was reported that a version of Software Update 2022.24 would release the “Tesla Profiles” feature, which would allow cars that have multiple drivers to automatically adjust features based on who is driving. This is especially relevant in rentals or vehicles utilized in car-sharing services like Turo.
Tesla has been working on the feature for some time. In November, Not A Tesla App reported that Tesla was working on Cloud-based profiles after CEO Elon Musk had first mentioned the feature in August 2017. Tesla described the feature:
“If you own multiple Teslas, use a loaner or rent a Tesla, you will then be able to keep your profile settings the same across your vehicles. When you change a setting, it’ll automatically be carried over to your other vehicles.”
As mentioned previously, Musk has been talking about cloud-based driver profiles for five years now. “We are going to move all info and settings to the “cloud” (aka server) so any Tesla you drive in the world automatically adjusts to you,” he said.
The feature has now landed in vehicles via the 2022.24.5 Software Update, according to @DirtyTesLa on Twitter.
Release notes for @Tesla update 2022.24.5 in 2022 LR Model X Refresh
Profile is in the cloud!
Disable sentry sounds
Navagation stuff is saved per profile
Auto tear climate (I thought we had that? Lol) pic.twitter.com/BIihCAzd8C
— Dirty Tesla (@DirtyTesLa) August 23, 2022
The Release Notes for Tesla Profiles state:
“Keep your settings and preferences synchronized across all supported vehicles using your Tesla account, including:
- Mirror, seating, and steering wheel adjustments
- Autopilot, driving and climate control preferences
- Navigation, media, and data sharing preferences
You can set up your Tesla Profile from Driver Profile settings, and change your profile picture from the Tesla Mobile app.”
The introduction of cloud-based profiles is so advantageous for so many people. Not only do people who rent Teslas regularly through their partnership with Hertz or Uber drive a different vehicle nearly every trip they make, but this makes transitioning to a new vehicle much easier. One of the most tedious and annoying tasks when getting in a new car or a shared vehicle is having the driver’s throne, mirrors, and other settings tailored to someone else.
With Tesla Profiles, the vehicles will automatically adjust these personalized settings without the driver needing to do anything. While it may seem like a task that only takes a minute to complete manually, this will streamline the entire rental or ride-sharing process for the better.
I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.