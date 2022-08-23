Delorean unveils Alpha 5 prototype at Monterey Car Week

By

Delorean has unveiled a prototype of their upcoming Alpha 5 coupe at Monterey Car Week.

Delorean hopes to bring back the old DMC brand with their new Alpha 5 coupe, but this fifth prototype/concept car has not inspired confidence in many observers. Nonetheless, Delorean is aiming for a 2024 release date for their new vehicle, and the specs they are offering may be quite compelling.

Delorean is the reincarnation of the old DMC brand that everyone recognizes from Back to the Future. And now, the company hopes to introduce a new vehicle that will go head to head with the likes of the Lucid Air, the Tesla Model S, the Mercedes EQS, and more. The Delorean Alpha 5 was unveiled at the Monterey Car Week and advertised its tech-filled cabin and a short list of “estimated specifications.”

Credit: Delorean Instagram Credit: Delorean Instagram Credit: Delorean Instagram

The Delorean Alpha 5 will have a range of over 300 miles, be capable of a sub-3 second 0-60, have a top speed of 155 miles per hour, and be powered by a 100+ kWh battery pack. No other specifications have been released, nor has pricing been shared for the upcoming 2024 release date. Nonetheless, if you are inclined, the company’s website allows you to make an $88 reservation for the vehicle and join their “Delorean Club.”

Credit: DeLorean Credit: DeLorean Credit: DeLorean Credit: DeLorean Credit: DeLorean

Despite the physical prototype shown in Monterey, the company has received significant criticism online. Most circles around the fact that the company has not yet secured a production facility or partnership to create the vehicle, which will be supposedly sold to customers in under two years. Simultaneously, the company has faced new legal challenges as Karma Automotive has sued the brand for alleged intellectual property theft.

Overall, the story of Delorean is one of cautious optimism. The brand offers a unique design with a great feature set, but it will come down to delivery; will they get these vehicles into the customers’ hands? We will have to wait and see.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Delorean unveils Alpha 5 prototype at Monterey Car Week