Tesla officially reported its second-quarter production and delivery numbers this week, and with the three-month period coming to a close, the automaker has also set its earnings call for the quarter ending in June.

On Tuesday, Tesla reported producing 410,831 electric vehicles (EVs) and delivering 443,956 units in the second quarter of the year. The figures were down from 479,700 and 466,140 EVs produced and delivered, respectively, during the same period in 2023.

Of the Q2 deliveries, Tesla reported the vast majority coming from combined sales of the Model 3 and Model Y, landing at 422,405 units total. As for its other models, including the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck, Tesla says it delivered 21,551 during the quarter.

Tesla will hold its Q2 2024 earnings call on Tuesday, July 23, at 4:30 p.m. Central Time, and you’ll be able to find the company’s live webcast for the call on its Investor Relations website.

Prior to the announcement, analyst consensus generally forecasted Tesla delivering approximately 438,019 vehicles in Q2, after the automaker’s Q1 2024 deliveries fell below 400,000 for the first time since the third quarter of 2022.

Tesla held its 2024 annual shareholder meeting last month, during which CEO Elon Musk highlighted potential plans to bring back the referral program in Q3, along with letting users transfer its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system free of charge for one more quarter.

Musk also teased Tesla’s plans for the Foundation Series Cybertruck, later providing some clarification as to how long the automaker could continue delivering the launch edition vehicle.

Along with its upcoming Q2 2024 earnings call, Tesla has announced plans to unveil its upcoming robotaxi platform in August, set to take place on August 8. The highly anticipated platform will be based on the company’s FSD system, and Tesla has already shared samples of a ride-sharing platform for robotaxi services.

