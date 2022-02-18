Tesla is not the most recalled automotive company by the NHTSA in 2022

By

Despite Tesla’s four recalls so far in 2022, the automaker is not the most recalled car company in the United States. Recalls are handled by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, or NHTSA.

NHTSA data tracks the date, manufacturer, subject matter, component, recall type, description, consequences, and affected population of any recall sent out by the agency. In 2022 so far, 89 recalls have been handed out to manufacturers in 2022 for various reasons. Some manufacturers have been struck with recall notices more often than others.

Tesla has been in the news several times in 2022 for product recalls on behalf of the NHTSA. In fact, the NHTSA has handed out four total recalls to Tesla so far this year alone, more than a third as many as the agency declared last year. In 2021, Tesla had 11 total recalls: two related to air bags, two for suspension issues, two for “back over prevention,” two for seat belts, and one each for service brakes/hydraulic, forward collision avoidance, and latches/locks/linkages.

In 2022, the recalls have all been related to Tesla’s electrical system. In January, only one recall, related to the potential traffic hazard that a “rolling stop” feature of the Full Self-Driving Beta program was required to be resolved via a software update. In February, the NHTSA released three recalls against Tesla in the first four days of the month: a seat belt chime feature on February 1, windshield defrosting issues on February 2, and an issue related to the pedestrian warning system on February 4.

In spite of Tesla’s four recalls, it is not the most-recalled manufacturer. In fact, Tesla is one of three companies with four NHTSA recalls in 2022, joining Jayco, Inc. and Altec Industries, Inc.

Jayco builds recreation vehicles, including trailers, and Altec develops bucket lifts and other products for installing telecommunications equipment, electric utility use, tree care, and light and sign installation.

The only manufacturer to have more recalls than Tesla, Jayco, and Altec is Forest River, Inc., a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, cargo and utility trailers, pontoon boats, and buses.

Tesla could be the most-recalled manufacturer, joining Forest River, Inc., if the NHTSA decides to turn its investigation into phantom braking into a recall. The NTHSA did launch an investigation into the claims, which affect 416,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the United States.

