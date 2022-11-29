Tesla release notes now viewable directly from the Tesla mobile app

By

The days of Tesla owners rushing to their cars to access and view the release notes for the latest software update may soon be over. As reported by members of the Tesla community, the release notes for software updates can now be viewed directly from the Tesla App.

A look at the Tesla app’s page in the iOS App Store shows that the feature was rolled out in Version 4.15.0. Tesla did note that while the update allows the Tesla mobile app to view an update’s release notes, owners should make sure that their vehicle’s software is at 2022.40+.

We were sent a tweet from @DirtyTesLa earlier today ( https://t.co/0esw7u6fzk ) and then had to wait for one of our sources to get off work to verify this.



Chris is usually right on these things but wanted to confirm it just in case, even if that meant breaking the news later.👍 — Teslascope (@teslascope) November 29, 2022

Initial reports of the update were shared by longtime FSD Beta tester Dirty Tesla on Twitter. Soon enough, software tracking service Teslascope also noted that it had confirmed the upcoming feature. It did not take long before images and videos of the new feature were shared online.

FSD beta V11 release notes in the tesla app pic.twitter.com/Eo09su6mhe — Odin (@The_Alfather) November 29, 2022

While the new feature will definitely make it more convenient for Tesla owners to see what’s been changed and improved in their vehicles, Tesla enthusiasts in China have mentioned that something similar has been rolled out in the country in the past. In China, Tesla utilizes a dedicated customer support team that has a “mini app” of sorts in WeChat, which allows users to receive and discuss release notes.

Check out Tesla's latest release notes via the Tesla App? This has long been a reality in China.



Tesla China has a customer support (特斯拉客户支持) team that has developed WeChat mini app, which allows us to send release notes directly to a chat group where we can discuss it. pic.twitter.com/ftSFSAgsVT — Chris Zheng (@ChrisZheng001) November 29, 2022

Tesla’s release notes for its software updates have long been a source of interest for the company’s supporters, including those who do not own electric cars yet. Even Elon Musk seems to be aware of this, as shown in his decision to share technical changes to features like Tesla’s FSD Beta in an update’s release notes.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla release notes now viewable directly from the Tesla mobile app