Tesla reveals latest Giga Texas production milestone

Tesla shared release notes for its spring update over the weekend, and the forthcoming update includes new features such as the highly anticipated adaptive headlights, custom trunk height settings, and more.

In a post on X on Saturday, Tesla said that the 2025 spring update would be rolling out soon, along with noting that the software version would include the highly anticipated adaptive headlights for owners in the U.S. and Canada. The update also adds features such as the ability to set custom frunk and trunk heights at saved locations, view and select alternative trip routing plans, and a number of other minor improvements.

After the release of the new Model Y, Tesla’s VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy confirmed in February that the matrix headlights and adaptive headlights would be making their way to the U.S. soon, alongside their inclusion in the refreshed model. Additionally, Moravy went on to confirm that the adaptive headlights would be coming to the Cybertruck after speculation around the topic.

You can see the full release notes for Tesla’s 2025 spring update below, as shared by the company over the weekend.

Adaptive Headlights (U.S. and Canada)

High beams adapt to reduce glare for other drivers and cyclists. By detecting other road users, and selectively dimming individual pixels of the headlight, your high beams stay on more often for greater visibility at night.

If your vehicle has the necessary hardware, you will see the setting under Controls > Lights > Adaptive Headlights

Blind Spot Camera on Driver Screen (New Model S/X)

Blind Spot Camera feed is now available on the instrument panel.

Controls > Display > Automatic Blind Spot Camera & select Driver Screen

Dashcam Update & Side Camera Recording (Newer Model S, 3, X, and Y)

Your vehicle’s side cameras (B-Pillar) will now be recorded to both Dashcam and Sentry clips, increasing the total number of camera views from 4 to 6.

The Dashcam Viewer app has also been redesigned with a grid view and quick access to the next video, making it easier review recordings.

Alternative Trip Plans

Multiple trip plans are now available for you to choose from, allowing you to better suit your travel needs. Also, when viewing a charger location page, nearby restaurants, cafes, and shops within walking distance are displayed at the bottom

Fastest: offers the quickest route

Best Amenities: prioritizes stops near open and highly rated restaurants, shops, and restrooms

Fewer Stops: minimizes charging stops

Comfort Drive Mode in Autopilot (Cybertruck)

Your Cybertruck will now automatically transition to Comfort Drive Mode when Autopilot is engaged.

Lane Departure Avoidance (Cybertruck)

This feature warns you if your vehicle drifts near or out of your lane. With this update, your Cybertruck can now also assist you.

When enabled, a blue indicator line will appear on the touchscreen, showing which lane marking is being crossed. You can customize Lane Departure Avoidance in Controls > Autopilot > Lane Departure Avoidance.

Save Trunk Height Based on Location (Model 3, Model Y, New Model S/X, New Model 3)

Customize the opening height of your trunk & save it as the default for a specific location, such as your garage.

To set height, manually adjust the lift gate to your preferred opening height, then press & hold the trunk close button until you hear a chime.

Save Frunk Height Based on Location (Cybertruck)

Customize the opening height of your frunk & save it as the default or for a specific location, such as your garage. Manually adjust to your preferred height, then press & hold frunk exterior button until you hear a chime.

Avoid Highways

Navigation can now avoid highways when possible. Go to Controls > Navigation > Avoid Highways

Keyboard languages

Switch between different language input methods on your touchscreen. Go to Controls > Display > Keyboards

Keep Accessory Power On

Use or charge devices through USB ports / inductive phone charger / low voltage outlets (depending on what your vehicle is equipped with) after exiting your Tesla, as long as battery is >20 percent

Minor Updates