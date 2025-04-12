News
Tesla reveals latest Giga Texas production milestone
Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas celebrates another production milestone, while Model Y output continues to ramp.
Tesla celebrated a major production milestone at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas this week, just as the company continues to ramp up production of its refreshed Model Y.
On Friday, Tesla announced in a post on X that Giga Texas has officially produced its 400,000th vehicle, coming after the first production Model Y rolled off the line in 2021. The post was accompanied by a pair of photos celebrating the milestone, and Tesla’s setup for one of the pictures was also captured in drone footage by Joe Tegtmeyer earlier this week.
“Congrats to the Giga Texas team on producing their 400,000th vehicle,” Tesla writes.
Tesla’s Giga Texas produces both the Model Y and the Cybertruck, and the figure includes both vehicles. The Model Y also makes up the vast majority of production output at the facility.
You can see Tesla’s photos and Tegtmeyer’s video on the achievement below.
Tesla has been ramping up production of the non-launch edition of the refreshed Model Y at Giga Texas in recent weeks, after the company officially stopped selling the launch units a few weeks ago. In North America, the Launch Edition Model Y included special badges on the liftgate, doorsill, puddle light, and center console, interior upgrades such as vegan suede trim and premium floormats, and the inclusion of Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD).
The automaker has also been building the Cybertruck at Giga Texas for over a year now, while pre-production and trial builds were quietly taking place throughout the latter part of 2023. Earlier this week, Tesla also released a more affordable rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck with 362 miles of range, coming as the vehicle’s third trim option after the dual-motor, AWD and the so-called “Cyberbeast” tri-motor configurations.
Reports have also suggested that Tesla is already preparing production lines for the upcoming Cybercab, which is a two-seat robotaxi with no steering wheel or pedals. The company is also aiming to launch its first Unsupervised FSD rides in Austin, Texas in June, while Cybercabs have recently been spotted being tested at Giga Texas in increasing numbers.
News
Tesla’s spring update arrives with adaptive headlights and more
The highly anticipated adaptive headlights are finally set to roll out to owners in the U.S. and Canada.
Tesla shared release notes for its spring update over the weekend, and the forthcoming update includes new features such as the highly anticipated adaptive headlights, custom trunk height settings, and more.
In a post on X on Saturday, Tesla said that the 2025 spring update would be rolling out soon, along with noting that the software version would include the highly anticipated adaptive headlights for owners in the U.S. and Canada. The update also adds features such as the ability to set custom frunk and trunk heights at saved locations, view and select alternative trip routing plans, and a number of other minor improvements.
After the release of the new Model Y, Tesla’s VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy confirmed in February that the matrix headlights and adaptive headlights would be making their way to the U.S. soon, alongside their inclusion in the refreshed model. Additionally, Moravy went on to confirm that the adaptive headlights would be coming to the Cybertruck after speculation around the topic.
You can see the full release notes for Tesla’s 2025 spring update below, as shared by the company over the weekend.
Adaptive Headlights (U.S. and Canada)
High beams adapt to reduce glare for other drivers and cyclists. By detecting other road users, and selectively dimming individual pixels of the headlight, your high beams stay on more often for greater visibility at night.
If your vehicle has the necessary hardware, you will see the setting under Controls > Lights > Adaptive Headlights
Blind Spot Camera on Driver Screen (New Model S/X)
Blind Spot Camera feed is now available on the instrument panel.
Controls > Display > Automatic Blind Spot Camera & select Driver Screen
Dashcam Update & Side Camera Recording (Newer Model S, 3, X, and Y)
Your vehicle’s side cameras (B-Pillar) will now be recorded to both Dashcam and Sentry clips, increasing the total number of camera views from 4 to 6.
The Dashcam Viewer app has also been redesigned with a grid view and quick access to the next video, making it easier review recordings.
Alternative Trip Plans
Multiple trip plans are now available for you to choose from, allowing you to better suit your travel needs. Also, when viewing a charger location page, nearby restaurants, cafes, and shops within walking distance are displayed at the bottom
Fastest: offers the quickest route
Best Amenities: prioritizes stops near open and highly rated restaurants, shops, and restrooms
Fewer Stops: minimizes charging stops
Comfort Drive Mode in Autopilot (Cybertruck)
Your Cybertruck will now automatically transition to Comfort Drive Mode when Autopilot is engaged.
Lane Departure Avoidance (Cybertruck)
This feature warns you if your vehicle drifts near or out of your lane. With this update, your Cybertruck can now also assist you.
When enabled, a blue indicator line will appear on the touchscreen, showing which lane marking is being crossed. You can customize Lane Departure Avoidance in Controls > Autopilot > Lane Departure Avoidance.
Save Trunk Height Based on Location (Model 3, Model Y, New Model S/X, New Model 3)
Customize the opening height of your trunk & save it as the default for a specific location, such as your garage.
To set height, manually adjust the lift gate to your preferred opening height, then press & hold the trunk close button until you hear a chime.
Save Frunk Height Based on Location (Cybertruck)
Customize the opening height of your frunk & save it as the default or for a specific location, such as your garage. Manually adjust to your preferred height, then press & hold frunk exterior button until you hear a chime.
Avoid Highways
Navigation can now avoid highways when possible. Go to Controls > Navigation > Avoid Highways
Keyboard languages
Switch between different language input methods on your touchscreen. Go to Controls > Display > Keyboards
Keep Accessory Power On
Use or charge devices through USB ports / inductive phone charger / low voltage outlets (depending on what your vehicle is equipped with) after exiting your Tesla, as long as battery is >20 percent
Minor Updates
- Media search results are now filtered by sources, providing faster and more streamlined access to content
- You can now shuffle an entire Apple Music playlist that contains more than 100 songs
- Easily scroll through your SiriusXM favorites by tapping the steering wheel button left or right
- Sign in with your Amazon Music Free account. Requires Premium Connectivity or an active WiFi connection
- See what song will play next on YouTube Music playlists in the Up Next view of the media player
- If your hotspot is enabled, it will automatically connect to your vehicle once you start driving, so you won’t have to reconnect each time
News
Tesla counters Saudi Arabia charging concerns with quick response
Tesla launched 24 new Superchargers in Saudi Arabia just one day after concerns arose regarding charging availability.
Tesla has countered concerns regarding the availability of electric vehicle chargers in Saudi Arabia with a quick response as it launched 24 Superchargers in the country’s most populated cities just one day after launching deliveries in the country.
Tesla announced that it was launching deliveries of the Cybertruck in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.
However, there were grave concerns about the availability of EV charging in the region, as Tesla had not built any Superchargers in Saudi Arabia, and there were only a small number built to begin with by other companies.
Tesla confirms Cybertruck will make its way out of North America this year
A report from Reuters earlier this week highlighted those challenges and concerns surrounding EV charging:
“As of 2024, Saudi Arabia had just 101 EV charging stations, compared with 261 in neighbouring United Arab Emirates, a country with a third the population, data from Statista based on Electromaps showed.
Most are in major cities, making long journeys across desert highways unfeasible.
‘I think charging is probably one of the main, if not the main, point of concern,’ said Carlos Montenegro, BYD’s general manager in Saudi Arabia, adding Saudi drivers clock up many more kilometres each year than in other markets.”
However, Tesla quickly responded by announcing the construction of 24 new Superchargers in Saudi Arabia:
🚨 Tesla has answered concerns about charging with its first Superchargers in Saudi Arabia!
24 total stalls is a great start! https://t.co/stQ5Q16GZK pic.twitter.com/rqTfjrivW3
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 11, 2025
The chargers are installed in eights – Eight in Riyadh, eight in Jeddah, and eight in Dammam. However, these are not the only charging piles that Tesla plans to build in the Kingdom. It also announced plans to establish more in those three cities later this year, additional builds in the cities of Taif, Medina, and Buraydah next year, and the development of the Jeddah-Riyadh-Dammam highway.
This was a quick answer for the skeptics who were worried about charging, which was a valid concern. Tesla will continue to expand its Supercharger presence in the Middle East as it begins to deliver more vehicles. For now, this small rollout is a great start.
News
Tesla released the Cybertruck RWD to make the AWD look like a deal
Cybertruck LR RWD is effectively a $69,990 pickup that does not have 120V and 240V power outlets on its bed or 120V outlets in the cabin.
Tesla released the Cybertruck Long Range Rear Wheel Drive (LR RWD) recently, and it quickly received mixed reactions from the electric vehicle community. While the truck was praised for its long range, many argued that it was far too expensive due to the long list of features that it is missing compared to the Cybertruck All Wheel Drive (AWD), the mid-range variant of the all-electric pickup truck.
A look at the Cybertruck LR RWD’s pricing and features suggests that Tesla designed and priced the vehicle to push more buyers to opt for the Cybertruck AWD instead.
So Much Missing
The Cybertruck LR RWD costs $10,000 less than the Cybertruck AWD, but it is substantially less equipped compared to its mid-range counterpart. While the Cybertruck LR RWD’s slower 0-60 mph time, lower towing and payload capacity, textile seats, and fewer speakers are understandable, missing features such as the lack of air suspension, HEPA filter, and active noise cancellation make the vehicle truly a stripped down version of the all-electric pickup truck.
Considering that it is the most affordable Cybertruck available today, it would be fair to expect the vehicle to be geared for consumers who truly use their trucks for work. However, the Cybertruck LR RWD seems like a pretty expensive and under-equipped work truck, as it is effectively a $69,990 pickup that does not have 120V and 240V power outlets on its bed or 120V outlets in the cabin. It doesn’t even have otherwise basic Cybertruck features like the rear light bar, which is part of the pickup truck’s iconic, futuristic look.
Must Be Cheaper
The long list of missing features from the Cybertruck Long Range RWD has incited a lot of conversations among electric vehicle enthusiasts on social media, with some EV fans stating that the cost of the features that Tesla removed in the LR RWD seem to be worth far beyond $10,000. Others noted that with its (very) stripped-down nature, the Cybertruck Long Range Rear Wheel Drive should have been priced around $55,000, or at least closer to Elon Musk’s previous comments about electric pickup truck prices in the past.
Back in 2019, Elon Musk noted during an interview on the Ride the Lightning podcast that he believes consumers should be able to purchase a decent electric pickup truck for less than $50,000. “You should be able to buy a really great truck for $49k or less,” Musk stated then.
The Cybertruck was ultimately unveiled in November 2019 with a starting price of $39,990. If one were to adjust for inflation, Elon Musk’s sub-$50,000 Cybertruck price estimate would be worth $62,811 today, which is roughly the price of the Cybertruck LR RWD with the federal tax credit. For context, the Cybertruck’s $39,990 base price during its November 2019 unveiling is worth $50,249 today if adjusted for inflation.
A Boost to Cybertruck AWD
One would not be faulted to speculate that Tesla released the Cybertruck Long Range Rear Wheel Drive as a way to encourage customers to purchase the more expensive Cybertruck All Wheel Drive. For just $10,000 more, after all, customers would be getting a substantially better-equipped vehicle with better performance and far more utility.
It remains to be seen how well the Cybertruck LR RWD would sell, though considering its stripped-down nature, there seems to be a chance that the variant would follow the same path as the $35,000 base Model 3 Standard Range RWD, which was briefly sold but eventually retired due to low orders. What the $35,000 Model 3 did, however, was push a lot of sales of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which ultimately became one of Tesla’s volume sellers and is still in production today simply as the Model 3 RWD.
