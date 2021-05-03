Tesla Robotaxi rollout gets supports from FL Mayor advocating for Boring Company tunnels

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez showed his support for Tesla’s Robotaxi fleet via Twitter recently. The Miami Mayor has been in talks with Elon Musk’s Boring Company for a tunneling project in his city. Now it seems he has also embraced another one of Musk’s companies.

Tesla bull Steve Mark Ryan posted a poll on Twitter, asking people when they thought Tesla Robotaxis would be deployed. About 35% of the people who answered the poll agreed that Tesla would launch its Robotaxi fleet next year.

Mayor Suarez was tagged in reply to Ryan’s Tweet by @HassanAesthetic, who suggested that Tesla Robotaxis would be available in Miami by 2022. The mayor replied with the 100 points emoji, signifying his support for Tesla Robotaxsi in Miami.

💯 — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) April 30, 2021

Mayor Francis Suarez is developing a potential Boring Company transit system in Miami. Last month, the Florida mayor visited Las Vegas, where he road a Tesla Model X through the Boring Company’s LVCC Loop. His experience with Boring Company could have opened him up to working with Elon Musk’s other companies.

Tesla’s original plans for the Robotaxi fleet heavily depended on the development of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. Tesla Robotaxi vehicles were supposed to function without a driver behind the wheel, allowing owners to earn some income while at work or elsewhere.

When will the first Tesla robotaxi ride take place? @elonmusk $TSLA — stevenmarkryan (@stevenmarkryan) April 30, 2021

Tesla appears to be making headways with FSD development. Elon Musk believes the next FSD Beta update will be “mind-blowing” and could be ready for release in a few weeks. During the last TSLA earnings call, Zachary Kirkhorn said Tesla would launch an FSD subscription service soon.

However, ARK Invest believes that Tesla could decide to launch its Robotaxi service with drivers behind the wheel while the company continues to develop FSD. ARK’s assessment isn’t too far-fetched, especially considering that Boring Company uses Tesla cars with drivers behind the wheel. Mayor Francis Suarez probably sees the potential in Tesla Robotaxis because he has somewhat experienced it first-hand during his visit to the Boring Company’s LVCC Loop.

