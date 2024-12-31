Tesla rolls out FSD (Supervised) v12.6 to HW3 vehicles on 2024’s 11th hour

By

It appears that Tesla’s AI team burned the midnight oil in the final days of 2024, with reports from electric vehicle owners indicating Tesla has started rolling out Full Self-Driving (Supervised) v12.6 to HW3/AI3 vehicles.

FSD (Supervised) v12.6 is a good way for the company to provide HW3 owners with a substantial update before the year officially ended.

FSD (Supervised) v12.6 in a nutshell:

As per screenshots shared on X, FSD (Supervised) v12.6 includes a number of key improvements to the advanced driver-assist system. As per Tesla:

FSD (Supervised) v12.6 contains significant enhancements to the end-to-end architecture for HW3. Includes:

End to End on Highway

Improved City Streets Behavior, which reduces false slowdowns and improves obstacle avoidance

Customizable Speed Profiles, which apply to roads and highways with 50mph (80kph) or higher speed limit

Earlier and more natural lane change decisions

Redesigned controller for smoother, more accurate tracking

Max Speed Update, where Autopilot determines the suitable speed within your allowed limit

Pulled in a few important improvements from v13 into this 12.6 release for AI3. Initially rolling out to S/X customers, other platforms should be within a week. — Ashok Elluswamy (@aelluswamy) December 31, 2024

What they are saying:

In a comment on X, Tesla Vice President of AI Software Ashok Elluswamy explained that FSD (Supervised) v12.6 features some key improvements from FSD (Supervised) v13, which has been rolled out to HW4/AI4 vehicles.

For now, however, it appears that FSD (Supervised) v12.6 will initially roll out to Model S/X HW3 vehicles.

“Pulled in a few important improvements from v13 into this 12.6 release for AI3. Initially rolling out to S/X customers, other platforms should be within a week,” Elluswamy wrote.

