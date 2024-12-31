Tesla China producing growing numbers of updated Model Y “Juniper” in Giga Shanghai: report

By

Tesla has been pretty quiet about the Model Y’s apparent “Juniper” update, but reports from industry watchers in China have recently suggested that the electric vehicle maker is already busy ramping the production of the revamped all-electric crossover.

Industry reports:

Earlier this month, Chinese publication LatePost claimed that Giga Shanghai was about to start the mass production of the updated Model Y.

Industry watchers later reported that Giga Shanghai’s capacity for the production of the updated Model Y has increased to 600 units per day.

That’s equal to about 4,000 units per week on a seven-day workweek.

Other reports suggested that Tesla China is reportedly preparing to increase orders from its Model Y door panel suppliers to 2,400 units per day starting in early January.

$TSLA 🇨🇳

Giga Shanghai's New Model Y Daily Production Capacity Approaches 600, One-third Production Capacity New Version. https://t.co/pIkXVwACts — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) December 28, 2024

The Model Y “Juniper” update:

The Model Y is Tesla’s best-selling vehicle, though it is still being sold mostly in its original iteration.

If the Model Y does receive an update similar to its Model 3 sibling, it could pave the way for the all-electric crossover to reach even higher sales than before.

Such a scenario would be quite interesting considering that the Model Y actually became the world’s best-selling vehicle by volume in 2023.

Based on the order volume from door panel suppliers, the production capacity of the refreshed Model Y at Giga Shanghai will surge to 2,400 units per day starting Jan 1st. — Chris Zheng (@ChrisZheng001) December 30, 2024

Model Y “Juniper” sightings:

While Tesla has been very quiet about the updated Model Y, the vehicle’s prototypes have been sighted both in China and in the United States.

A recent sighting of an apparent Model Y Performance “Juniper” variant has stood out, partly due to the fact that the prototype seemed to confirm the presence of a red light bar on the vehicle’s rear.

