Tesla’s Senior Director of HR leaves marking another executive departure

Tesla has lost its Senior Director of Human Resources, marking yet another executive departure as the automaker prioritizes cost efficiencies.

Over the past month, as Tesla has looked to trim its employee headcount by at least ten percent, several executives have left.

They include Rohan Patel, Drew Baglino, Rebecca Tinucci, Daniel Ho, and Martin Viecha, who will leave in the coming weeks.

It appears the executive departures are not quite over, as Bloomberg is now reporting that Tesla’s Senior Director of HR, Allie Arebalo, has also left the company.

The report indicates it is not clear whether Arebalo, who directly reported to CEO Elon Musk, was a victim of the headcount reduction or left under her own terms.

According to her LinkedIn, Arebalo has been at Tesla for six years and one month and has been in her current position for one year and four months.

Tesla has reduced its headcount every few years to trim costs and make its team “lean and mean.” However, the employees let go have not usually been executives responsible for making crucial decisions for the company. This begs the question: Why are so many program heads, directors, and other executives leaving Tesla?

For the past month, Tesla has been focusing on cutting costs as it navigates the waves between two growth periods. These executives have the highest salaries in the company, and the best way to trim costs is to remove them from the payroll. However, this puts a tremendous amount of responsibility on those who remain, including Musk, who manages several other companies.

Based on what we have seen, this is likely not the last of the executive departures for Tesla. More employees are likely to lose their positions due to the cost-cutting measures.

