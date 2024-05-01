Tesla Referral Program ends: Here’s what you need to know

By

Tesla’s Referral Program has ended, as the company announced earlier this month.

The change is relatively significant as the Referral Program has helped owners gain points to redeem anything from early Cybertruck delivery dates to Tesla merchandise for themselves, all by convincing others to do anything from test drive to purchase a vehicle.

However, the program has come to a close, and here’s what remains of the Referral Program:

You Can Still Use Your Points

Points are still available on the Tesla app, and if you have some left over, you can use them to redeem rewards. Everything from a Home Charger to Supercharging Miles are available, so don’t fret if you did not get to spend them.

Tesla’s Referral program ended April 30th. Now you see “Redeem Awards” under the Tesla app and not “Refer and Earn” @Tesla also added the Universal Wall Connector for 12,000 referral credits! Credits are still able to be redeemed for rewards. A new referral program will… pic.twitter.com/ULmretihrM — Frunk To Trunk (@FrunkToTrunk) May 1, 2024

A new Tesla Referral Program is on the way

A lot of people were concerned that this would be the end of a referral program altogether. But those people should not worry.

Tesla will launch a new, revised Referral Program “in a few months,” according to Elon Musk:

No, just that new credits would not be earned until we launch a future referral program, which is a few months away — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2024

We cannot imagine it would be that much different than past ones, but perhaps Tesla wants to adjust the rewards and how the points can be acquired.

Tesla recently adjusted the Referral Program, upping the stakes. As the current version of the program has come to a close, this could have been a test run for these features.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Referral Program ends: Here’s what you need to know