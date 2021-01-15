Tesla is now offering its own Solar Inverter

Tesla has added a Solar Inverter to its sustainable energy product lineup, which effectively completes the company’s energy production and storage lineup. Until now, Tesla hadn’t offered an Inverter of its own, and third-party products were used.

The new Tesla Inverter converts DC power from solar to AC power for home consumption. Using technology from the highly successful Powerwall 2, the inverter will work in conjunction with other Tesla Solar products, and will also be subjected to Wi-Fi connectivity, Ethernet and Cellular connectivity with the company’s widely-regarded Over-the-Air updates.

Tesla is offering the inverter in a 3.8 kW and 7.8 kW, allowing owners with different energy needs to equip an inverter that is appropriate for the size of their home. This is similar to how Tesla set up its solar panel system, offering several different sizes to keep customers with a system that is just right and isn’t too big or too small.

Tesla writes about the new product: