Tesla Supercharger Network in Australia now open to non-Tesla EVs

Tesla has launched its non-Tesla Supercharger pilot program in Australia. With the program in place, owners of compatible electric vehicles can take advantage of Tesla’s well-received rapid charging network.

Tesla announced the program’s launch in Australia through a post on its official Twitter account. As per the electric vehicle maker, select Superchargers in Australia are now open to all EVs. The company also noted on its support page that the program’s pilot in Australia is currently limited to drivers who reside in the country.

Tesla launched its non-Tesla Supercharger program in November 2021, and since then, the company has steadily expanded the initiative to several countries worldwide. According to the company, the open Supercharger program is part of Tesla’s efforts to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.

Non-Tesla owners in Australia who wish to access the Supercharger Network are advised to download the official Tesla App and make sure that the application is on version 4.2.3 or higher. Tesla also highlights that the pilot program is only accessible for CCS-enabled vehicles, at least for now. The company explained the rationale behind this restriction in the following statement.

“This pilot is only accessible for CCS-enabled vehicles. If a Supercharger post has two cables, non-Tesla cars can only charge with the CCS connector. Tesla is unable to accommodate vehicles that do not fully comply with CCS communication and safety protocols,” Tesla wrote in the program’s Support page.

Tesla drivers who reside in areas where the non-Tesla Supercharger pilot is ongoing need not worry, as their vehicles still receive special perks for using the system. As per the company, non-Tesla owners pay a higher price for Supercharging, and they also have to use the Tesla App to initiate the charging process. In comparison, Tesla owners benefit from a fully seamless charging experience, and their Supercharging rates are lower.

