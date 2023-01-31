By

UK-based electric vehicle startup Arrival has announced plans to lay off half of its workforce as part of its efforts to cut costs. The company also named Igor Torgov as its new CEO. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Torgov served as the executive vice president of digital at the electric vehicle company.

Arrival, which was founded in 2015, has been developing electric delivery vans for UPS, ride-hailing cars for Uber, and zero-emission public buses. The company has received support from Hyundai and Kia, and it went public after via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in March 2021.

Arrival is not the only electric vehicle startup that’s seeing challenges as of late. Other EV startups have also been struggling to keep pace with industry leader Tesla’s pace and momentum. These include Rivian and Nikola, both of which have implemented cost-cutting measures of their own over the past year.

Following its 50% workforce reduction, Arrival expects to have about 800 employees. The company predicts that the move would reduce its operating costs to approximately $30 million per quarter. Arrival also noted in a press release that it has $205 million in cash remaining as of the end of 2022.

New Arrival CEO Igor Torgov shared some of his thoughts about the company’s changes in a statement.

“Accepting this important role at a critical point in Arrival’s journey is a significant responsibility. Arrival has developed unique technologies in a market that has huge growth potential and can play a key role in addressing climate change. To unlock these opportunities, we need to make difficult decisions and to take swift action.

“Following a detailed evaluation of Arrival and the wider EV market during the past two months, the leadership team and the Board have taken decisive action to ensure the most effective use of our current resources and optimize the efficiency of the business.

“The actions support our journey to become a champion in innovative products and new, more efficient methods of vehicle production, particularly in the important US market for commercial electric vehicles. We are keenly aware that these decisions, while necessary, will have a profound impact on a significant number of our colleagues. We are 100% committed to supporting our employees during this difficult process,” Torgov said.

