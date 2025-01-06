Tesla (TSLA) stock gets higher price target from Stifel

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has received a higher price target from American investment bank and financial services company Stifel.
The firm also maintained its “Buy” rating for TSLA shares.
Stifel’s take:
- Following the release of Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2024 delivery results, Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro reiterated a “Buy” rating and $411 price target for Tesla stock, as noted in a StreetInsider report.
- As noted in a report from Investing.com, Stifel has now raised its price target for Tesla from $411 to $492 per share.
The reasons:
- The Stifel analysts cited a number of factors behind their recent Tesla price target adjustment, such as the potential removal of the $7,500 federal tax credit and the release of more affordable vehicles.
- The analysts also noted that a potential Model 3 and Model Y refresh could help bolster sales of the company’s vehicles.
- The analysts also mentioned the potential of Tesla’s FSD technology, which could be licensed to other automakers in the future.
- FSD is also the backbone of the Cybercab and the Robovan, Tesla’s two vehicles that are specifically designed for autonomous driving.
"We believe Tesla is very well positioned to deliver robust multi-year growth in 2025-27+. In the near term, the revamped Model 3 and upcoming Model Y refresh should bolster sales, followed by the commencement…
What Stifel analysts say:
- “We believe Tesla is very well positioned to deliver robust multi-year growth in 2025-27+. In the near term, the revamped Model 3 and upcoming Model Y refresh should bolster sales, followed by the commencement of a lower-priced vehicle (Model 2) production that likely garners very strong demand.
- “We also believe Tesla’s AI-based Full Self-Driving initiative has the potential to generate significant value through both sales of FSD, possible licensing agreements, and as critical part of longer-term Cybercab (Robotaxi) initiatives,” the analysts noted.
