Teslas added to Uber in London in bid to boost electric vehicle adoption

Starting this Wednesday, Tesla’s electric cars will be available for Uber drivers in London who are looking to purchase or lease a sustainable vehicle. The program is part of the ride-hailing giant’s incentive scheme that’s designed to foster the use of electric cars.

Uber is ushering in an electric vehicle adoption wave among its drivers. Since introducing a clean air fee, which adds 4 cents to every mile of a passenger trip in London, over $184 million have been collected for drivers who wish to utilize environmentally-friendly cars for their work. So far, Uber has secured deals with partners such as Nissan and Kia.

The inclusion of Tesla’s best-selling EVs was confirmed by Uber on Wednesday, as noted in a Reuters report. Incidentally, Uber’s announcement came just over a week after the company announced a partnership with car rental giant Hertz, which would make 50,000 Teslas available for interested drivers by 2023 in the US.

It should be noted that over 4,000 Uber drivers have already switched over to electric vehicles in London. The addition of Teslas as an option for Uber drivers would likely increase this number to a substantial degree. Jamie Heywood, Uber’s Northern and Eastern Europe boss, is optimistic about the new developments in the ride-hailing company’s EV push.

“There is still a lot of work to do to drive a green recovery and clean up urban transport, but the progress we are seeing in London is significant and as a city we are leading the way globally,” Heywood said.

The use of Teslas in Uber’s and Hertz’s fleets could help the company’s electric vehicles become even more mainstream. Apart from this, it highlights the immense demand for the company’s vehicles as well. As noted by Elon Musk on Twitter, for example, Hertz’s $4.2 billion 100,000 Tesla order would involve electric cars that were purchased at full price with absolutely no discounts.

