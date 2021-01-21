Tesla rolls out ‘Vegas Loop’ branded Model X for Boring Co. project

A Tesla Model X has been spotted at the Boring Company’s Vegas Loop project, dawning the logo of the underground tunnel that aims to make traveling in the Sin City more efficient.

Photographs of the all-electric SUV from Tesla were spotted by members of the r/BoringCompany subreddit, who recognized a design on the side of the vehicle. Upon further examination, it is evident that the Vegas Loop logo is what was plastered on the side of the Midnight Blue Metallic Model X, likely identifying it as one of the first cars that will be used within the passenger travel system. Boring Company stated that Model S, Model 3, and Model X Tesla vehicles would be used in the Vegas Loop, all utilizing the company’s autonomous driving software to navigate safely and efficiently.

Whether this exact Model X will be used in the Vegas Loop is unknown, but speculation persists that it could be one of the first Tesla vehicles to be used upon the Loop’s first operational runs that could be coming soon. However, the Vegas Loop logo could also be a way to spread the word of the upcoming operation, hoping to incite Vegas residents and visitors alike to come to try the underground tunnel.

Credit: Reddit | u/TOSHIK_13 Credit: Reddit | u/TOSHIK_13

The Vegas Loop’s express nature will exemplify a new era of public transportation in the city. Vegas, a city that was visited by 49.5 million people in 2019, according to local news outlets, has a serious issue with public transportation. Not only is it one of the most visited cities in the world, but it is also a place where some resorts, casinos, and other points of interest are spread across several miles, making it an unlikely place of visitation for anyone who has issues with getting around.

Not only did Vegas take a big hit financially in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some of the passenger transportation options also fell victim to the lack of visitation from tourists. The notorious Las Vegas Monorail filed for bankruptcy in 2020, only to be bought out by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Association, a main partner in the Boring Co. project.

ALSO READ:

This effectively allowed the Boring Co. Vegas Loop the opportunity to expand to unforeseen areas of Las Vegas as the Monorail owned specific rights to certain regions of the City. The closure and eventual buyout by the LVCVA gave leeway to the Boring Co. project, especially as the company’s executives pushed for more approvals with other entities. The Encore at the Wynn Las Vegas was the first resort to approve a Boring Co. Vegas Loop stop at its facility, but the project isn’t stopping there. After receiving unanimous approval from the Las Vegas City Council in late December, expansion to other areas seems more likely moving forward, making the possibility of a full-scale boring project available in the coming years.

What do you think? Leave a comment down below. Got a tip? Email us at tips@teslarati.com or reach out to me at joey@teslarati.com.