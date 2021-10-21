The Boring Company Vegas Loop gets approval from Commissioners

By

The Clark County Nevada Commissioners Board recently approved The Boring Company’s (TBC) Vegas Loop franchise agreement, marking another milestone in the project.

The Board granted TBC a franchise agreement on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. As per the agreement, the tunneling company has permission to install and operate a Monorail part of the Vegas Loop.

Some details from the @boringcompany on the "Vegas Loop." The company's plans also call for an emphasis on use of local contractors and local workers. Boring also envisions expanding the line to other areas of the Las #Vegas Valley. #ClarkCounty #transportation #infrastructure pic.twitter.com/tjpoIAasFm — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 20, 2021

Clark County Nevada revealed TBC will not use any funds from taxpayers to build its Vegas Loop. It also emphasized that TBC plans to source local contractors and local workers for the project. The Vegas Loop will span 29 miles with 51 stations and the capacity to accommodate up to 57,000 passengers per hour.

TBC has not shared fares for the Vegas Loop yet. However, the franchise agreement does show a breakdown of the payments and fees TBC may make or incur.

“Gross Revenue, as defined in Section 6.14.020 of the Clark County Code, includes all revenue received by FRANCHISEE related to Vegas Loop Monorail service (such as fares, advertising, and concessions), minus federal, state and local taxes collected by FRANCHISEE, and refunds,” noted the agreement.

“Revenue received from interest/investment earnings or from third parties to reimburse or offset costs incurred by FRANCHISEE for design, engineering or construction work, Vegas Loop operations and maintenance work or comparable non-service-related fees shall not count towards Gross Revenue.”

TBC will pay the first franchise fee on the day of the first paid fare. The fee is calculated every quarter. After, payments and fees are due every 15th day of each calendar quarter.

The Vegas Loop is The Boring Company’s more extensive tunneling project in Sin City. It will run through the Las Vegas Strip, leading to stations in popular tourist spots, including the Allegiant Stadium and Resorts World.

In July, photos of TBC’s Resorts World extension were shared online. Based on the pictures, The Boring Company is already making significant progress with the construction of the Vegas Loop.

Read the Boring Franchise Agreement below!

Boring Franchise Agreement by Maria Merano on Scribd

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

The Boring Company Vegas Loop gets approval from Commissioners