Toyota and Redwood Materials partnership takes the next step

Toyota and Redwood Materials established a partnership last year to create a closed-loop solution for recycled battery production. Now, their partnership is taking the next step, as Toyota will source cathode active materials and anode copper foil from Redwood at the automaker’s upcoming North Carolina battery manufacturing plant.

Redwood announced that this is the second part of their collaboration to create a sustainable supply chain of batteries from electric vehicles and end-of-life hybrid EVs.

“We believe this represents the first time that an automaker is both recycling end-of-life hybrid electric vehicle batteries, like those used in the Toyota Prius, and then returning those same recycled metals into that same automaker’s batteries for use in future electrified and all-electric vehicles,” Redwood said.

For Toyota products, Redwood aims to recycle a minimum of 20 percent of nickel, 20 percent of lithium, and 50 percent of cobalt in their cathode and 100 percent of recycled copper in the anode copper foil. This would make it the most sustainable battery materials on Earth.

The effort is an attempt to help bring some of the battery manufacturing that is used for EVs to the United States, well past final assembly. Redwood notes that battery components are produced “via a convoluted supply chain and then imported to the U.S.” to be put together before being put in an EV. While this qualifies EVs for a portion of the $7,500 EV tax credit, it won’t in the coming years.

“Redwood is making major investments in the U.S. to change this, and we’ll be spending billions of dollars to scale our technology and facilities in the next few years to bring cathode online and ramp production of critical battery components,” the company said.

The company is working to ramp up its domestic materials supply chain while also using the highest possible percentage of local, recycled battery materials to help the U.S. meet the lofty electrification goals that it has outlined for itself in the coming years.

“We’re grateful to be working with Toyota and excited to further accelerate a sustainable transportation future through recycling and our domestic anode and cathode materials supply,” Redwood added.

Redwood is expanding its Nevada facility to make way for more recycling efforts and also said it will soon break ground on its second campus, which is going to be located just outside of Charleston, South Carolina.

