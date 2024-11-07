By

BYD signed a deal with Cosco Shipping to export its products, which range from electronics to all-electric or hybrid vehicles.

According to the company’s press release, BYD has significantly raised its overseas sales volume by up to 151% year-over-year in the first half of 2024. Cosco Shipping Special Transport, under Cosco Shipping Group, will help BYD deliver its products overseas.

Cosco Shipping Special Transport has the world’s largest and most comprehensive special transport fleet. BYD is collaborating with Coco on automobile industry chain development and integrated logistics solutions for automobile brand exports.

Besides Cosco, BYD has also teamed up with Hyundai Glovis, Co., a South Korean logistics company that exports vehicles. Hyundai Glovis will provide pure car and truck carriers (PCTC) to BYD to export its vehicles.

BYD predicts that the overseas market will account for 50% of its total sales in the future. The company is preparing for its forecast to come true by inking deals to boost and support its exports.

