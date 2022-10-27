Elon Musk tells Twitter’s advertisers that ads need to be as relevant as possible to users’ needs

By

Elon Musk shared a message to Twitter’s advertisers that focused on several things, including his love for humanity being the main reason. Another important reason is ad relevancy.

The full letter, shared in screenshots, read as follows:

“Dear Twitter Advertisers:

I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation for acquiring Twitter. There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong.

The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.

There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right-wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.

In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost.

That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do it so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.

That said, Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.

I also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you; it can show you a service or product or medical treatment that you never knew existed but is right for you. For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content!

Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise. To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together.”

When Twitter user @ZubyMusic suggested that Twitter should find a way to monetize and partner with its top creators, Elon Musk agreed. Zuby noted that a small percentage will create all the high-engagement content that will help keep Twitter active.

The Chief Twit is expected to take ownership of the platform tomorrow. He’s already visited the company’s headquarters and even brought his own sink.

