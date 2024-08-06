By

The U.S. may place a ban on Chinese software in self-driving and connected vehicles, with the Biden administration expected to propose such rules in the coming weeks.

According to a report from Reuters citing sources briefed on the matter, the U.S. Commerce Department is looking to propose banning Chinese software in autonomous and connected vehicles this month. The rule would ban any Chinese software in U.S. vehicles with Level 3 or higher autonomous capabilities, effectively banning self-driving tests for companies from China.

Level 3 autonomous driving would allow drivers to take their focus off the road and even perform other activities unless otherwise prompted to take over driving by the vehicle. The sources also say the rule would require automakers and suppliers to confirm to regulators that their connected vehicle and Level 3 software platforms weren’t developed in a “foreign entity of concern,” such as China.

On Sunday, a spokesperson from the Commerce Department said the agency was “concerned about the national security risks associated with connected technologies in connected vehicles.”

The rule is expected to come from the department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, and the department says that the requirement “will focus on specific systems of concern within the vehicle,” adding that “industry will also have a chance to review that proposed rule and submit comments.”

The Commerce Department initially said last month that it was considering imposing certain limits on some Chinese software, as well as those from other countries considered adversaries.

“Only division of labor and cooperation can bring mutual benefits, and only fair competition can bring technological progress,” said a spokesperson from the Chinese embassy in Washington D.C. in response to the expected proposal “China urges the U.S. to earnestly abide by market principles and international trade rules, and create a level playing field for companies from all countries. China will firmly defend its lawful rights and interests.”

Last Wednesday, the White House and State Department held a meeting with officials from around the world to “jointly address the national security risks associated with connected vehicles,” according to the department. The meeting also included details about the administration’s plans to propose the rule.

The conference included officials from the U.S., Canada, Australia, the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Spain, India, South Korea, and Japan, who “exchanged views on the data and cybersecurity risks associated with connected vehicles and certain components.”

The topic of national security risks surrounding connected vehicles has been around for quite some time, with a group of legislators last November bringing forward concerns that Chinese companies could collect and misuse sensitive data in autonomous vehicle tests.

“The national security risks are quite significant,” said Gina Raimondo, Commerce Secretary, in a statement in May. “We decided to take action because this is really serious stuff.”

The news comes after the U.S. increased tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) in May, in order to stave off cheap competitors to U.S.-built products. The EU lodged also launched tariffs on Chinese EVs last month, and Canada is considering similar legislation.

It also comes as multiple companies have gained approval to test autonomous driving tech in China, including domestic makers Nio, BYD, Changan Auto, GAC, SAIC, BAIC BluePark, China FAW Group, SAIC Hongyan, and Yutong Bus. Over the weekend, Mercedes-Benz became the first foreign company to gain approval for Level 4 autonomous driving tests in China, and Tesla is expected to gain full approval for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised later this year.

