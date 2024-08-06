By

Lucid Group is set financially as its majority stockholder, an affiliate of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) has committed another $1.5 billion to the EV maker, giving the car company a sizeable nest egg to rely on as it continues to work toward profitability.

Ayar Third Investment Company, an affiliate of the PIF, entered into agreements with Lucid yesterday as the EV maker reported its earnings. It will “purchase $750 million of convertible preferred stock via private placement, and provide for a $750 million unsecured delayed draw term loan facility, subject to certain terms and conditions,” Lucid said in a press release yesterday.

Lucid confirmed it did not borrow under the Delayed Draw Term Loan Facility, which lets a borrower withdraw predefined amounts of a total pre-approved loan amount.

The proceeds of the additional investment by the PIF into Lucid will help the automaker for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures and working capital, as it continues to scale production. This will eventually lead to Lucid making a profit on each vehicle it makes.

Lucid has been one of the many victims of early EV production. Every company, regardless of financial backing or leadership, has to scale production enough to turn a profit on its vehicles.

It took Tesla many years to do this, so it is not far off to believe that Lucid and other companies, like Rivian, for example, will also need financial backing to keep their doors open while profitability has not arrived quite yet.

Lucid has tried several strategies in an attempt to push itself toward profitability by increasing demand for its vehicles. In some cases, companies try to take a short-term loss that is more substantial than normal in an attempt to increase their order log. Lucid was one company that employed this strategy.

Early in the year, Lucid cut the price of its Air sedan by up to 10 percent, or roughly $8,000, in an attempt to increase orders. However, consumer sentiment across the car industry as a whole saw buyers opt for hybrid electric powertrains, something that impacted all pure EV companies as a whole.

Lucid made the announcement yesterday, the same day as its Q2 Earnings Call when it set a record for quarterly deliveries.

