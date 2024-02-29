By

VinFast signed its first dealer sales agreement with Bahwan Automobiles Trading LLC (BAT) in the Middle East.

Under the agreement, VinFast electric vehicles (EVs) will be distributed in the Oman market through its official dealer, BAT. It will be VinFast’s first operation in the Middle East, a significant step towards the company’s global expansion.

“Oman presents a promising market for electric vehicles, as consumers in the nation demonstrate a growing interest in sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

“We are confident that this dealer sales agreement with BAT, a leading and highly reputable dealer in Oman, will empower VinFast to swiftly establish a presence in the market and provide customers in the country with the most diverse and high-quality selection of electric vehicles available,” said CEO of VinFast Middle East Mr. Ta Xuan Hien.

BAT aims to establish and operate 13 VinFast stores between 2024 and 2027. It also plans to establish service centers for VinFast EV owners. The first store is expected to open by mid-2024, and vehicle sales will start soon after. The Vietnamese EV automaker and BAT will sell four electric SUV models: the VF 6, the VF 7, and the VF 9.

“We are delighted to be the first Middle Eastern dealer of VinFast, a pioneering electric vehicle manufacturer in Vietnam renowned for its strategic vision and innovative products.

“We firmly believe that this dealer sales agreement will introduce captivating electric vehicle models to the Oman market, contributing to the development of the electric vehicle sector in Oman and enhancing the electric mobility experience for our customers,” stated Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Suhail Bahwan, Executive Director of Bahwan Automobiles Trading.

VinFast signs first dealer agreement in the Middle East