Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) startup VinFast has announced plans to build an additional production facility in its home country, which is expected to double the company’s output and help meet increasing demand.

On Sunday, VinFast said it is looking to build its second factory in Vietnam, which it says will produce 300,000 vehicles per year, or the same production levels as its Haiphong plant (via Reuters). The new factory will be located in the central Ha Tinh province and will produce the popular VF3 city car and the VF5 crossover, and VinFast expects to begin operating the facility as soon as next July, according to the company.

“Demand in international markets is growing rapidly, so the construction of an additional electric car factory … will create a solid foundation for an important and explosive development phase ahead for VinFast,” said Vingroup CEO and Chairman Nguyen Viet Quang.

In the first nine months of 2024, VinFast sold under 45,000 vehicles globally, though it gained a substantial number of preorders for the VF3 in Vietnam with 27,649 pre-orders received within 66 hours. The company also used a unique strategy of selling its EVs across e-commerce platforms, and over half of the company’s preorders were taken online.

Last month, VinFast gained commitments from parent company Vingroup for a round of funding worth $3.4 billion and expected to financially sustain the EV maker and help it reach profitability by 2026. Thus far, VinFast has managed to secure around $17 billion in funding from the parent company and from VinFast Founder Pham Nhat Vuong, who has invested roughly 50 trillion dong (~1.97 billion) of his own money.

The automaker also has dealership and aftersales service agreements in the Middle East and Europe, and it’s aiming to establish a production facility in Thoothukudi, India, with an eventual production capacity of 150,000 EVs per year. VinFast has also begun deliveries of the VF8 in the U.S. in 2022, though the vehicle currently faces an investigation from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) after an accident involving the vehicle resulted in multiple fatalities earlier this year.

