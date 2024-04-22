VinFast expands aftersales service in Europe

By

Vietnamese automaker VinFast expanded its aftersales services in Europe by partnering with a local automotive repair and maintenance brand.

Vinfast signed a cooperation agreement with Mobivia to improve their customers’ access to aftersales services in France and Germany. Mobivia has 1,200 service centers in France and Germany.

“VinFast strongly believes that Mobivia’s extensive after-sales service network and skilled technical team will bolster customer confidence in the VinFast brand, ensuring an unparalleled experience for our European customers,” said Jean-Christophe Mercier, Vice-President Aftersales and Customer Ownership Experience VinFast Europe.

Mobivia is an established repair and maintenance brand. It works with various brands, including Norauto, Midas, ATU, Auto 5, and Carter-Cast. The European repair and maintenance brand has started embracing electric vehicles (EVs) into its portfolio, with the VinFast agreement being a significant step into the market.

According to the agreement, VinFast will ensure that its warranty process, maintenance procedures, and provision of new equipment and accessories meet Mobivia’s standards. Mobivia offers a 100% maintenance package for electric vehicles. The repair and maintenance company continuously upskills its electro technicians through training in its Academy in Villeneuve d’Ascq, France. It also has specialized EV centers in Germany.

“Mobivia is proud to support the deployment of VinFast in Europe by providing maintenance and repair services for these electric vehicles. This partnership perfectly embodies the commitment of our brands to sustainable mobility,” said Alain Flipo, CEO of Mobivia Fleet Solutions and Partnerships.

VinFast has been expanding its international presence lately. In January 2024, the Vietnamese automaker announced an EV facility in India, well before talks of Tesla or any other company coming to the country. In February 2024, VinFast signed its first dealer agreement in the Middle East, distributing its EVs in the Oman market. The company ended the first quarter with a bang, launching the sales of the VinFast VF e34 E-SUV in Indonesia last month.

