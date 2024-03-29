VinFast VF e34 E-SUV sales launch starts in Indonesia

By

VinFast officially launched VF e34 E-SUV sales in Indonesia.

The all-electric SUV is a C-segment vehicle with a right-hand configuration. The VF e34 E-SUV’s price starts at IDR 315,000,000 ($19,843), excluding the company’s battery subscription policy. It has a 42 kWh battery pack with a range of 318 km on a single charge.

“Following our successful debut at the 2024 Indonesia International Motor Show, VinFast is proud to bring its first right-hand drive electric car to Indonesia, marking a significant step in our ambitious expansion plans in Southeast Asia. With the modern, powerful, and capable VF e34 model, we aim to support Indonesian consumers on their journey towards a sustainable transportation future,” commented VinFast Indonesia CEO Tran Quoc Huy.

VinFast rolled out a unique battery subscription policy with its VF e34 E-SUV sales launch. It hopes that the battery subscription will reduce the C-Segment SUV’s upfront purchase cost.

The battery policy states VinFast will maintain and replace the battery of the VF e34 E-SUV for free if capacity falls below 70%. With the subscription, customers will pay IDR 1,500,000 (~$95) per month for distances up to 3,000 km and IDR 2,600,00 (~$16) per month for distances over 3,000 km.

Through the policy, VinFast aims to decrease the repair and replacement costs related to battery degradation. In addition to the battery policy, the VF e34 E-SUV also comes with the company’s standard 10-year warranty.

VinFast has been making big moves lately as it aims to expand to at least 50 countries in 2024. The Vietnamese automaker’s main market targets are the United States, Canada, and Europe. However, it isn’t ruling out other regions around the world.

In February, VinFast signed its first dealer sales agreement in the Middle East, growing distribution in the Oman market. It is also building its presence in other Southeast Asian countries, including India, Thailand, and the Philippines.

In India, VinFast is building an integrated EV facility in Tamil Nadu. The EV factory is expected to reach an annual production capacity of 150,000 electric vehicles.

