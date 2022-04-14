Volkswagen launches online sales for ID.4 and ID.5 in Germany

By

Volkswagen Germany launched online sales for its all-electric ID.4 and ID.5 models for local customers. Online sales for the ID.3 will soon follow.

“Surveys show that around two-thirds of our customers also want to be able to purchase our vehicles online. We’re now addressing that wish. Our mission is to give our customers an excellent offering and buying experience both at dealerships and online. As a result, we’ll also strengthen our competitiveness lastingly,” explained Klaus Zellmer, a member of VW’s Brand Board of Management.

Customers can configure leasing agreements for the ID.4 and ID.5 online in Germany. Online sales will start in Germany and later roll out to other European countries. Dealers will take part in Volkswagen’s online sales as they will remain the customers’ point of contact for advice, test drives, delivery, and service.

“Online sales will not replace the brick-and-mortar dealership. We need a good online presence coupled with a strong and powerful local presence provided by our dealers. Dealers are and will remain the face to our customers. They are indispensable when it comes to providing personal, competent advice,” added Zellmer.

Volkswagen plans to expand its online leasing service for new vehicles. It aims to include cash purchases and financing options online eventually.

Volkswagen’s digital sales is part of its ACCELERATE strategy, which aims to speed up the legacy automaker’s transition into a software-driven mobility provider. The strategy also aims to make VW’s electric vehicle lineup the majority in sales volumes by 2030. The exact goal is for Volkswagen’s EVs to exceed 70% of European sales volume, 50% in China and the United States.

Volkswagen’s ID. family seems prepared to take on the ACCELERATE strategy. VW started ID.5 production earlier this year. Volkswagen also recently unveiled the ID. Buzz, which is becoming as popular as its ancestor the Bulli minibus.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Volkswagen launches online sales for ID.4 and ID.5 in Germany