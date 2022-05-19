Volkswagen ID.Buzz pre-sales in Germany and parts of Europe to start on May 20

By

Volkswagen ID.Buzz pre-sales will start on Friday, May 20, in Germany and most of Europe. The European automaker will initially offer the fiver-seater ID.Buzz Pro variant throughout Europe. The ID.Buzz Cargo will also be available during pre-sales.

The ID.Buzz Pro and Cargo will launch with the largest battery in the ID Family at 77 kWh (82 kWh gross). According to the WLTP, the five-seater ID.Buzz consumes 20.6 kWh/100km and the Cargo consumes 20.4 kWh/100km with VW’s largest battery pack. The five-seater’s expected range is up to 421 kilometers (261.597 miles), while the Cargo’s range can go up to 424 kilometers (263.46 miles).

ID.Buzz Features

Plug & Charge: The five-seater and Cargo variants have VW’s Plug & Charge function, making DC charging more convenient. The ID.Buzz can charge from 5% to 80% in about 30 minutes at DC quick-charging stations with a maximum charging rate of up to 170 kW.

Assist Systems: The ID.Buzz Pro comes standard with VW’s Car2X technology, which the Euro NCAP gave special recognition to with the Advanced Award given for ground-breaking safety features.

Infotainment: The base ID.Buzz features a free-standing 10-inch in diagonal screen with only one visual axis. It also has two USB-C ports located at the right of the steering wheel and a third port in the front passenger door trim. A wireless charging pad comes standard with the ID.Buzz Pro.

Storage: The ID.Buzz’s second row seats can be folded down in a 1/3 to 2/3 split. Owners can also fold the backrests and adjust their angle. The minibus has a capacity of 1,121 liters when all the seats are up. It can carry up to 2,205 liters when the rear bench seat is folded down.

Before environmental discounts, the five-seater ID.Buzz Pro costs €64,581.30 ($67,731.90) in Germany. The ID.Buzz Cargo’s starting price is €54,430.60 ($57,086.00). Volkswagen did not disclose the vehicles’ prices in other European countries.

ID.Buzz Pro reservation holders have a variety of options they can add to their order. For instance, Volkswagen offers Travel Assist with swarm data under its Assistance package Plus with Keyless Advanced. Travel Assist received top scores from the Euro NCAP.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz pre-sales in Germany and parts of Europe to start on May 20