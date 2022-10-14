Volkswagen Group’ hot new IPO sees sales fall in Q3

By

Volkswagen Group announced Q3 sales results, but their recent IPO Porsche brand saw a dramatic drop in sales during the quarter.

Volkswagen Group published sales results for Q3; overall, they have good news for investors. Entry-level brands like Volkswagen, SEAT, and SKODA all saw sales growth in Q3 YOY, which is shown in the overall Volkswagen Group’s growing YOY. However, it is a mixed bag for Volkswagen Group’s luxury offerings; Audi grew sales while Porsche saw a dramatic sales drop.

By percentage, SEAT was Volkswagen Group’s fastest growing brand, growing sales by 247.9% YOY, followed by Volkswagen passenger cars growing by 21.7% YOY, and finally, SKODA, which saw a conservative growth of 1.7% YOY.

Volkswagen’s electric offerings were some of the strongest performers, selling 366,400 since January. A growth of roughly 25% compared to the same period last year. China was the most considerable EV sales success, representing nearly half of all EV sales, a total of 112,700 units.

It’s a less happy story for Volkswagen Group’s luxury offerings and commercial sector. Audi bucked its previous sales losses and grew sales by 34.8%, but Volkswagen’s now publicly traded Porsche brand saw sales contract by 29.7%. Porsche’s higher price tag could influence this, but Audi now leads Porsche with more EV offerings for customers around the globe.

Commercial vehicle sales tell a similar story. Volkswagen commercial vehicles saw sales decrease by 45.4% YOY, but this loss was counteracted by growth in MAN, Scania, and Navistar sales which grew by 137%. While electric vehicles are far less prevalent in the commercial space currently, Volkswagen has fallen behind brands like Volvo Trucks, Nikola Motors, Mercedes, and Ford in offering EVs to even medium-small businesses.

Looking at market-specific numbers also tells an exciting story. As expected, European demand was far lower than other regions, only growing sales by 1.6%. However, the most extensive growth areas were in China, the U.S., and the “rest of the world.” In China, Volkswagen grew sales by 70.8% YOY, in the U.S. by 35.8%, and in the “rest of the world” by 87%.

Much like many other European automakers, Volkswagen now faces new challenges regarding energy prices, energy security, and supply shortages. Effected mainly by the current Russian invasion, the auto group’s future is likely more closely tied to that of the European economy.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Volkswagen Group’ hot new IPO sees sales fall in Q3