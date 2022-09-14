Volkswagen shakes up leadership amid efforts to optimize vehicle software

By

Volkswagen recently shook up its leadership positions, appointing several talented individuals into key roles for its future in the smart EV industry. One of those talented leaders is Thomas Ulbrich, who was appointed as the board member in charge of a newly-minted division.

VW created a New Mobility division, which combines its electric vehicle series and software expertise. Ulbrich will head the new department. His work with the ID.3 and ID.4 might prove useful in the New Mobility Division.

“With the newly created New Mobility division, we’re bundling the strategic action areas of electric mobility and software, thereby increasing our pace of innovation. The goal is to offer our customers top-quality hardware and software that’s very easy to use. I am delighted Thomas Ulbrich is taking on this task,” said says Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand and Head of the Brand Group Volume.

“As Chief Technology Officer and board member in charge of electric mobility, he has already set important trends for our brand. He saw the ID.301 and ID.402 from sketch to street and made significant contributions to making electric mobility suitable for widespread use. He will now also play an influential role in shaping the far-reaching technological transformation toward digitized mobility at Volkswagen. I wish him a lot of success,” added Schäfer.

Ulbrich is also on CARIAD’s Supervisory Board. VW’s New Mobility Board and CARIAD are collaborating to create automotive software. CARIAD is a subsidiary of VW that aims to build a leading tech stack for the automotive industry. It wants to increase Volkswagen’s in-house software development from 10% to 60% by 2025.

The VW subsidiary is developing an Automated Driving Platform that includes automated driving functions. It is also working on hardware developments, specifically semiconductors, to ensure the success of CARIAD software.

In July, CARIAD was streamlined to speed up software development.

“The time for unanimous decisions is over, because that’s not how we get horsepower on the road,” said Hilgenberg, adding: “We have now established processes in which the roles are clearly distributed and Cariad is trimmed for speed,” said Dirk Hilgenberg, CARIAD CEO.

