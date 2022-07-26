Volkswagen starts ID.4 production in Tennessee

By

Volkswagen of America announced earlier today it has started production of its flagship electric vehicle in the United States, the ID.4, at its factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“We’re just starting to write a new chapter for Volkswagen in America, and it is very much an American story,” Thomas Schäfer, Chairman of the global Volkswagen brand, said. “When we promised to bring Volkswagen EVs to the millions, it always included American workers building those EVs right there in Chattanooga. We couldn’t be prouder to see that vision realized today with our ID.4 electric flagship rolling off the lines. This is another milestone in Volkswagen’s ambitious electrification strategy for the U.S. market and globally.”

Credit: Volkswagen Credit: Volkswagen Credit: Volkswagen

The ID.4 has quickly become VW’s best-selling EV, and it has spearheaded the automaker to invest $800 million to electrify the Chattanooga plant. The factory is the sixth EV production site for VW vehicles.

The American-assembled ID.4 will be sourced in the North American region, with most of its parts coming from the U.S. Parts from 11 different States will be put into the ID.4, including “steel in Alabama and Ohio, to interior parts in Indiana and South Carolina, and electronics components in Kentucky and North Carolina. The EV battery will be supplied by SK Innovation located in Georgia,” VW said.

The first units will make their way to customers as early as October 2022, VW said. The plant will hopefully reach a capacity of 7,000 vehicles every month by the time Q4 rolls around, with a higher output expected into 2022. With the increased production figures and anticipation of even more manufacturing output in the future, VW is hiring more than 1,000 new production team members throughout the rest of the year. Volkswagen already employs more than 4,000. people at the Chattanooga plant.

“There has been a tremendous effort by thousands of VW Chattanooga employees to bring this vision to life,” Chris Glover, President and CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga Operations, LLC, said. “I’d like to thank all our highly motivated team members and the extended community of Chattanooga for supporting us as we begin assembly of the ID.4 for the North American market.”

I’d love to hear from you! f you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Volkswagen starts ID.4 production in Tennessee