Volvo launches its cheapest EV in the EX30

Volvo launched its cheapest electric vehicle in the EX30 today, unveiling the all-electric compact SUV during an event in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday.

Joining the flagship EX90 SUV, which will begin deliveries in 2024, the EX30 is a smaller, more compact version of the car and is available on pre-order, and will use the same design as the ‘big brother’ EX90.

Featuring a price point of just $34,950 in the United States before tax credits, the EX30 has a 64 kWh battery, 0-60 MPH acceleration in just 3.4 seconds, and 275 miles of range, but will have two configurations. One will be a single motor powertrain with an NMC, or nickel manganese cobalt, battery packs.

The dual motor version will be dubbed the “Performance” variant and will provide 422 horsepower and feature the 3.4-second acceleration from 0 to 60 MPH.

Volvo also plans to make a “Cross Country” version of the vehicle, according to reports. This will give them an off-road savvy version of the car that will feature higher ground clearance and a skid plate for underbody protection.

Volvo, during its unveiling of the vehicle, highlighted its similarity to the EX90. It’s a smaller version of the car with simple lines, simple interiors, and simple looks in general.

“The fully electric EX30 might be our smallest ever SUV, but it’s a big deal for our customers and a big deal for us as a company,” Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars, said. “We like to say the EX30 is small yet mighty because it delivers on everything you’d want from a Volvo but in a smaller package.”

