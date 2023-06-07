News

Volvo launches its cheapest EV in the EX30

Credit: Volvo
Volvo launched its cheapest electric vehicle in the EX30 today, unveiling the all-electric compact SUV during an event in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday.

Joining the flagship EX90 SUV, which will begin deliveries in 2024, the EX30 is a smaller, more compact version of the car and is available on pre-order, and will use the same design as the ‘big brother’ EX90.

Volvo EX30 EV takes a page out of Tesla’s design book

Featuring a price point of just $34,950 in the United States before tax credits, the EX30 has a 64 kWh battery, 0-60 MPH acceleration in just 3.4 seconds, and 275 miles of range, but will have two configurations. One will be a single motor powertrain with an NMC, or nickel manganese cobalt, battery packs.

volvo ex30

Credit: Volvo

The dual motor version will be dubbed the “Performance” variant and will provide 422 horsepower and feature the 3.4-second acceleration from 0 to 60 MPH.

Volvo also plans to make a “Cross Country” version of the vehicle, according to reports. This will give them an off-road savvy version of the car that will feature higher ground clearance and a skid plate for underbody protection.

volvo ex30

Credit: Volvo

Volvo, during its unveiling of the vehicle, highlighted its similarity to the EX90. It’s a smaller version of the car with simple lines, simple interiors, and simple looks in general.

volvo ex30

Credit: Volvo

“The fully electric EX30 might be our smallest ever SUV, but it’s a big deal for our customers and a big deal for us as a company,” Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars, said. “We like to say the EX30 is small yet mighty because it delivers on everything you’d want from a Volvo but in a smaller package.”

