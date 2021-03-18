Volkswagen ID.4 rolls out in the US as reservation holders report first deliveries

Volkswagen (VW) has started ID.4 deliveries in the United States. Some reservation holders have already reported receiving their new ID.4 electric vehicles.

VW has established a network of over 600 dealers in the US since it started preparations for ID.4 deliveries in the country more than two years ago. As part of its preparations, the legacy automaker installed Level 2 charging stations at many VW dealers. The company also installed the appropriate vehicle lifts to unload the ID.4 into showrooms and service bays.

One of the earliest deliveries was reported two days ago in the VW ID Talk forum by user Skyhawk, who ordered a white First Edition ID.4 on opening day. The new ID.4 owner said he ordered “from the second batch of First Editions,” hinting at the pace of Volkswagen’s deliveries in the US.

Another user in the forum, Andy at Ross-Tech.com, reported trading his 2018 A3 e-tron for a VW ID.4 that was not reserved. According to Andy, the turnover process went great. He noted that there was a learning curve since it was the first time his dealer had sold an ID.4.

When Volkswagen announced the ID.4’s US deliveries, it put a great emphasis on expanding the role of sales teams at dealerships. The legacy automaker seems acutely aware that there is a learning curve for both dealers and future EV owners regarding electric vehicles.

Volkswagen offers comprehensive training for sales personnel who want to become “certified in EV.” The training will cover information about the ID.4 as well as charging stations and networks. The company noted that some VW dealers have designated EV Specialists, who are equipped to answer questions about the ID.4 and electric vehicles in general.

The 2021 ID.4 1st Edition’s MSRP starting price is $43,995. It includes a first edition badge, white interior accents, 20” alloy wheels, and more. The First Edition ID.4 is currently sold out, according to VW’s order page.

VW also has a 2021 ID.4 Pro variant with an MSRP starting price of $39,995. The ID.4 Pro includes VW’s IQ.DRIVE (Advanced Driver Assistance Technologies), Pro navigation with 10” display, and heated front seats and steering wheels. According to VW’s order page, the ID.4 Pro variant’s deliveries start in Summer 2021.

(Credit: Volkswagen)

