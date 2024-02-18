Walls going up on Tesla’s LA Supercharger, diner and drive-in

By

Tesla has been making good progress on its Supercharger, diner and drive-in movie theater concept in Los Angeles, California, with the latest shots depicting the restaurant building walls going up.

YouTube channel 247Tesla shared a video featuring drone shots of the East Hollywood Tesla location on Wednesday, with walls now replacing what was pretty much just scaffolding about a month ago. The video includes a handful of angles of the building and construction site, including multiple top-down aerial drone shots.

There are also significantly more construction workers at the site than were spotted there in the past few months, with many of them placing sealing air barriers on and around the wall structures. The building is also starting to look more like the “Milliways” restaurant concept that has made its way around the internet since CEO Elon Musk first began talking about the idea in 2018.

The latest update comes following a few recent updates since the site gained approval to begin building the diner, theater and charging project in August. Tesla broke ground on the Supercharger in late September, with the very first of the interior structures starting to go up in November.

The site plans seem to show at least 25 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the Supercharger site, and the automaker is expected to eventually have movie screens on the two walls across from the restaurant. Additionally, the plans show rooftop and deck level seating, which appears to be starting to come together as can be seen in the above video.

Credit: City of Los Angeles (via Teslarati)

The concept originally came from a conversation with Musk in 2018, in which the Tesla CEO said on Twitter that he planned to “put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA.” Musk also said the movie screens will play short clips from some of the best movies in history.

Tesla later incorporated its logo with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to cover the restaurant category, and though it was originally planning to build the diner in Santa Monica, it later moved the project to its current site at 7001 West Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood.

