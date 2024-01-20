Tesla’s LA Supercharger with diner and drive-in coming along quickly

By

New photos show that Tesla is making quick construction on a highly anticipated Supercharger station in California, which is set to feature a 1950s-style diner and a drive-in movie theater.

After progress on Tesla’s Santa Monica Boulevard Supercharger was shown in aerial footage earlier this month, new photos just weeks later highlight the speed at which construction is taking place. On Friday, Matt Hartman of X account ShorealoneFilms shared close-up photos of the site from on the ground, revealing a bunch of new scaffolding that has gone up as the diner building continues taking shape.

In the photos, you can see at least one construction worker on site, and close-ups of the restaurant building’s lower-level interior show a few stairwells heading up to the top level. Eventually, the diner is expected to include rooftop seating, on which customers will be able to sit and eat while watching scenes from some of the best movies in history on one of two large drive-in movie theater screens.

Tesla only began construction on the East Hollywood site in September, while initial supports for the diner building were seen in photos shared in November.

Although Elon Musk first began discussing the Supercharger concept in 2018, Tesla submitted its initial plans for the unique charging station last year. The automaker also filed a patent in 2021 to have its “T” logo include restaurant services.

In August, the company obtained official approval to begin construction, after the project was moved from its originally planned Santa Monica location to its current site on 7001 W. Santa Monica Blvd.

