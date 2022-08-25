By

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives announced that the wealth management firm would raise its Tesla post-split price target to $360.

Wedbush’s pre-split price target for TSLA stock was $1,000. Previously, it predicted that Tesla shares would hit $333 after the 3:1 stock split.

“We are adjusting our pre-split $1,000 price target ($333 post split) to $360 reflecting the 3:1 split as well as improved production from Tesla out of its key China Giga factory during the September quarter with clear momentum heading into year-end. We note Tesla’s last stock split was a 5:1 split announced in August 2020. We maintain our OUTPERFORM rating,” noted Wedbush in a Street Insider report.

Tesla Giga Shanghai Upgrades

Tesla China recently finished upgrading Giga Shanghai’s Model 3 and Model Y assembly lines. The upgrades are expected to increase Model Y production in China to 14,000 units per week. Model 3 production is expected to increase to 7,700 units per week.

Giga Shanghai has significantly contributed to Tesla’s growth in recent years and will likely continue to do so in the future. Tesla aims to achieve a 2 million annual vehicle run rate by the end of 2022. During the 2022 Cyber Roundup, Elon Musk noted that Tesla had already achieved a 1.5 million unit annualized runt rate.

COVID-related shutdowns prevented Tesla China from fully operating in the first half of 2022. The upgrades to Giga Shanghai also took some time out of operations, but for the remainder of the year, nothing seems to be holding Tesla China back. It will play an instrumental role in the company’s 2M goal.

Tesla 3:1 Stock Split Schedule

Tesla shareholders approved a 3:1 stock split during the Cyber Roundup earlier this month. The company plans to perform the stock split in the form of a stock dividend after the closing bell on August 24. Trading on a stock-split adjusted basis will start on August 25.

The CEO of tastyworks, Scott Sheridan, sent a comment to Teslarati about the upcoming Tesla stock split.

“Aside from having more stock or more options contracts, it’s really hard to say what this split will mean definitively. If history repeats itself, then it’s entirely possible Tesla stock will move higher,” Sheridan said.

Tesla’s performed its last stock split in August 2020. It was a 5:1 split, which brought the price to $442.68 from $2,213.40.

