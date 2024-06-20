xAI teams up with Dell and Nvidia for AI factory

By

Elon Musk’s xAI is teaming up with Dell Technologies and Nvidia to build an AI factory.

“We’re building a Dell AI factory with Nvidia to power Grok for xAI,” announced Michael Dell, the Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies.

Elon Musk confirmed the news, adding that Dell will assemble half of the supercomputer racks in xAI’s building. Earlier this month, the Greater Memphis Chamber confirmed news that xAI is looking for a building for its supercomputer in Tennessee.

“I’m pleased to welcome xAI to Tennessee and congratulate Elon Musk on this exciting new initiative. This investment corroborates our state’s position as a leader in technological advances and discoveries and will expand our Artificial Intelligence capabilities to solve complex science and security problems. With this project, Tennessee will remain at the forefront of AI at a critical time for this rapidly evolving field of research,” said Senator Bill Hagert.

In May 2024, xAI raised $6 billion in a Series B funding round. The company stated that the fund would help bring new products to market and accelerate infrastructure development and future research.

