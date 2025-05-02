Elon Musk
Elon Musk’s OpenAI lawsuit clears hurdle as trial looms
Elon Musk says OpenAI betrayed its nonprofit mission. Who should steer AI’s future—visionaries or shareholders?
Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman has cleared a major hurdle. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the Northern District of California recently rejected OpenAI’s bid to dismiss the case, setting the stage for a high-stakes trial over the AI giant’s for-profit conversion. The ruling intensifies the rivalry between two tech titans vying for dominance in artificial intelligence (AI).
Elon Musk is an OpenAI co-founder who provided significant early funding. In the lawsuit, Musk alleged that OpenAI’s shift from a non-profit to a for-profit entity violates contractual obligations and constitutes fraud. Last year, The lawsuit was filed against Altman, OpenAI, and its key investor, Microsoft, aiming to block the conversion to a for-profit company.
In March, a ruling denied Musk’s request for a preliminary injunction. However, Judge Rogers recently expedited the trial and set it for March 2026. On Thursday, she dismissed some claims but upheld key allegations, allowing the case to proceed.
“Musk adequately alleges that the defendants promised to maintain OpenAI’s non-profit status and structure in order to obtain his contributions and that they intended to do so in order to obtain the capital needed to create a for-profit venture to enrich themselves,” Gonzalez Rogers wrote.
She also rejected OpenAI’s attempt to dismiss Musk’s claim of an implied contract. “Although there is no express contract, Musk adequately pleads in the alternative that there is an implied-in-fact contract,” the California judge noted.
“In the world of litigation, this is a big win,” said a person close to Musk, highlighting the retention of “big-ticket items” like the fraud allegation.
OpenAI, which can appeal the decision, countersued Musk last month. It claims Musk’s lawsuit is a “bad-faith” effort to hinder its progress and benefit his AI venture, xAI.
OpenAI’s push to become a for-profit public benefit corporation aims to streamline fundraising but has sparked a backlash from AI experts like Geoffrey Hinton. Former employees warn that OpenAI’s change of direction could prioritize profits over its mission to advance AI for humanity’s benefit.
Financial Times attempted to contact OpenAI and its biggest investor, Microsoft. OpenAI declined to comment, and Microsoft did not respond.
As Elon Musk and OpenAI head toward trial, the outcome could reshape the AI landscape, with implications for governance, innovation, and the balance between profit and public good.
Tesla says it denied Musk CEO replacement report before it was published
Tesla says it responded to the WSJ’s request for comment, denying that it was in search of a new CEO to replace Elon Musk.
Tesla said that it denied seeking a replacement for CEO Elon Musk before a report was published claiming the company was considering a new frontman.
Last night, The Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla’s Board of Directors was looking for Musk’s replacement after he had devoted too much time to his role within the government. The publication revised its headline to the report no fewer than five times, initially stating the company was still seeking a replacement.
By the time the headline revisions were complete, it had outlined that Tesla had looked for a replacement a month ago, but had stopped its search following Musk’s commitment to Tesla during the company’s earnings call last month.
Shortly after the report surfaced, Board of Directors chairwoman Robyn Denholm officially issued a statement on behalf of Tesla:
“Earlier today, there was a media report erroneously claiming that the Tesla Board had contacted recruitment firms to initiate a CEO search at the company. This is absolutely false (and this was communicated to the media before the report was published). The CEO of Tesla is Elon Musk and the Board is highly confident in his ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead. – Robyn Denholm.”
Tesla Board Chair slams Wall Street Journal over alleged CEO search report
Interestingly, Denholm’s statement indicates it had responded to a request for comment from the Wall Street Journal before the report was published. This is especially interesting because Tesla does not typically respond to media outreach, as it dissolved its media department several years ago.
Tesla typically makes its statements publicly on X.
Musk also responded to the report, indicating that the WSJ had committed an “extremely bad breach of ethics” by publishing a “deliberately false article” that did not include Tesla’s “unequivocal denial beforehand.”
Tesla hints at June 1 launch of Robotaxi platform in Austin
Tesla has hinted at a potential launch date for the Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas.
Tesla just dropped its biggest hint yet about the potential launch date of its Robotaxi ride-hailing platform in Austin, Texas, shedding more light on when to expect it to take off.
In preparation for the ride-hailing service to launch, Tesla has been in talks with the City of Austin for months. It has also spent recent months bolstering its Full Self-Driving suite, aiming for it to handle initially supervised rides with the use of teleoperators to keep things safe and dependable, at least early on.
The company has also said that it expects the Robotaxi service, which will drive passengers in Tesla Model Y vehicles to start, to launch in Austin in June. However, Tesla has not given an exact date.
Now, Tesla is hinting that Robotaxi could launch on June 1, based on a very vague X post it published on May 1:
Of course, this is extremely speculative. However, it’s the first time Tesla has made any suggestions about a potential launch date, so it’s worth taking it seriously.
While the automaker has often missed timelines in the past, most notably the launch of a “feature-complete” Full Self-Driving platform, this is the first time we’ve seen Tesla be so adamant and truly reiterate a target date.
Tesla has not shied away from this June date for the Robotaxi launch yet, something that is worth noting as we move closer to June. All signs point toward Tesla being able to come through on this timeline, and it could be one of its biggest accomplishments yet on the grand scheme of things. The Robotaxi rollout will be controlled and small to start, the company noted on its most recent Earnings Call.
CEO Elon Musk said:
“The team and I are laser-focused on bringing robotaxi to Austin in June. Unsupervised autonomy will first be solved for the Model Y in Austin.”
At first, it also seems as if the first Robotaxi rides will be available to a select group, as Musk said the ability to order one will not be available to the general public until later in the month. He also said the initial fleet will be between 10 and 20 vehicles:
“Yeah. We’re still debating the exact number to start off on day one, but it’s, like, I don’t know, maybe 10 or 20 vehicles on day one. And watch it carefully. They scale it up rapidly after that. So, we want to make sure that you’re paying very close attention the first time this happens. But, yeah, you will be able to — end of end of June or July, just go to Austin and order a Tesla for autonomous drive.”
While the June 1st date of the Robotaxi launch is extremely speculative, Tesla seems convinced that its vehicles could already handle this task. It would be something to see them come through on this date, especially on the first day of the month.
Tesla Board Chair slams Wall Street Journal over alleged CEO search report
Tesla Board Chair Robyn Denholm has issued a stern correction to The Wall Street Journal after the publication posted a report alleging that the electric vehicle maker’s Board of Directors opened a search for a new CEO to replace Elon Musk.
The WSJ’s Allegations
Citing people reportedly familiar with the discussions, the WSJ alleged that Tesla Board members reached out to several executive search firms to work on a formal process for finding Elon Musk’s successor. The publication also alleged that tensions had been mounting at Tesla due to the company’s dropping sales and profits, as well as the time Musk has been spending with DOGE.
The publication also alleged that Elon Musk had met with the Tesla Board about the matter, and that members told the CEO that he needed to spend more time on Tesla. Musk was reportedly instructed to state his intentions publicly as well. The CEO did not push back against the Board, the WSJ claimed.
Elon Musk did announce that he is stepping back from his day-to-day role at the Department of Government Efficiency during the Tesla Q1 2025 earnings call. Musk’s announcement was embraced by Tesla investors and analysts, many of whom felt that the CEO’s renewed focus on the EV maker could push the company to greater heights.
Tesla and Musk’s Response
In response to The Wall Street Journal’s report, Tesla’s official account on X shared a comment from its Board Chair. In her comment, Denham noted that the WSJ‘s report was “absolutely false.” She also highlighted that Tesla had communicated this fact to the publication before the report was published, but the Journal ran the story anyway.
“Earlier today, there was a media report erroneously claiming that the Tesla Board had contacted recruitment firms to initiate a CEO search at the company. This is absolutely false (and this was communicated to the media before the report was published). The CEO of Tesla is Elon Musk and the Board is highly confident in his ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead,” Denholm stated.
Elon Musk himself commented on the matter, stating that the publication showed an “extremely bad breach of ethics” since the report did not even include the Tesla Board of Directors’ denial of the allegations. “It is an EXTREMELY BAD BREACH OF ETHICS that the WSJ would publish a DELIBERATELY FALSE ARTICLE and fail to include an unequivocal denial beforehand by the Tesla board of directors!” Musk wrote in a post on X.
