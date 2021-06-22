Audi will phase out gas engines by 2033, reversing past stance of CEO

By

Audi will now phase out gas engines by the year 2033, CEO Markus Duesmann announced at the Berlin Climate Conference earlier today. Duesmann, who once said that Audi’s combustion engine efforts were “far from dead,” has now taken an approach that will join the company with many other automakers who have set goals to stop producing combustion engine vehicles by a set date.

Duesmann said that “Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age,” finally accepting the challenge of ditching gas engines for electric ones. Audi, a German company, owned by Volkswagen Auto Group, has sold the e-tron and the Q2L SUV for the powerful Chinese EV market.

Starting in 2026, Audi will only release new models into the global market that are fully electric, giving the company a head start on its “strategic realignment,” donning in a new era of Audi vehicles to the world’s automotive market. This goal will then be followed by the gradual phasing out of ICE production, which will finally halt in 2033. These factors will eventually lead to Audi being a net-zero emissions automaker by 2050 at the latest.

“Through our innovative strength, we offer individuals sustainable and carbon-neutral mobility options,” Duesmann said at the Berlin Climate Conference. However, the CEO took an interesting perspective with the eventual disappearance of gas-powered engines in Audi’s lineup. Instead of banning, he is looking at it as innovation. The world of automobiles is simply moving onto a new powertrain, and not forgetting about the roots of the combustion engine and all that it has done to make Audi one of the world’s leading luxury car brands.

“I don’t believe in the success of bans,” Duesmann said. “I believe in the success of technology and innovation.”

Last July, Automobilwoche sat down for an interview with Duesmann, where he said that the Audi would focus on making cleaner, more efficient, and environmentally friendly engines that could reduce CO2 and pollutant emissions. The Audi frontman said the gas engine was “far from dead,” and that it “will live for a very long time.” Luckily for us, and the Earth, Audi is ditching this mentality, and it will bring in a new era of the company’s vehicles.

Audi still has several steps before the plan is ultimately set into motion. Audi will decide when to stop the combustion engine production based on a date decided by both customers and legislation, according to a press release from the automaker. Audi expects to see demand for ICE vehicles in China beyond 2033, and the company could supply the region with locally manufactured models.

Conjunctively, Audi will expand its all-electric lineup by a considerable margin, introducing the new e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, Q4 e-tron, and Q4 Sportback e-tron models. Audi is launching more electric cars than combustion engine models this year, and by 2025, it expects to have 20 all-electric models in its lineup.

“With this roadmap, we are creating the clarity necessary to make a decisive and powerful transition to the electric age. We’re sending the signal that Audi is ready,” Duesmann added.

