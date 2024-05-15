By

BYD Shark, the Chinese automaker’s new energy vehicle pickup truck, officially launched in Mexico. The BYD Shark starts at $53,400.

BYD unveiled its plug-in hybrid electric pickup truck in Mexico on May 14, 2024. The Asian car manufacturer is offering two BYD Shark variants in Mexico. The BYD Shark GL variant starts at $53,400, while the GS version is $57,546.

The BYD Shark will only be available in Mexico for now. However, the Chinese automaker has plans to expand BYD Shark sales in North America and Australia.

BYD’s hybrid pickup truck has been pitted against popular brands, including the Ford F-150 lineup, Ram 1500, and Toyota Hilux. As a new energy vehicle, the BYD Shark is also seen as competition for fully electric pickup trucks, like the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, and Ford F-150 Lightning.

The BYD Shark is competitively priced when compared to its all-electric counterparts. The BYD Shark GL variant costs a little more than the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning PRO, which starts at $51,990 in the United States. Both BYD Shark variants cost less than the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T in the U.S. The Tesla Cybertruck Rear-Wheel Drive has a purchase price of $60,990, while the base Rivian R1T starts at around $69,900.

The BYD Shark’s official launch might shake the global pickup truck market slightly. It is launching at a time when most automakers are turning to hybrids to weather slowing EV sales.

The BYD Shark is also entering a market piquing other automakers’ interests. For instance, Volkswagen has been working on its Scout brand in the United States to enter the pickup truck market.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

BYD Shark NEV pickup truck officially launches in Mexico