Elon Musk shares insight on next-gen Tesla Roadster performance

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently shared some new insight about the next-generation Roadster’s performance. In a post on social media platform X, Musk assured industry watchers that it would be silly for Tesla to release a next-generation Roadster whose performance is just similar to the much larger and heavier Tesla Model S Plaid.

Musk’s comment came as a response to a post from longtime Tesla watcher Sawyer Merritt, who noted that a recent report from The Information was quite inaccurate. As per The Information‘s report, the Tesla team working on the new Roadster was reportedly caught off guard by Elon Musk’s comments a couple of months ago when he stated that the next-gen Roadster would have a 0-60 mph time of less than 1 second.

For context, Musk has stated as far back as May 2021 that the Roadster should hit 60 mph in just about 1.1 seconds.

Musk then responded that the report was from “The [Wrong] Information.” He also explained that it does not make sense to make a purpose-built, performance electric car that is just as fast as the company’s largest all-electric sedan. “It would also obviously be ridiculous for the Roadster to achieve simply the same 0-60mph time as Model S, even though it is a 2 door fully performance-oriented vehicle,” Musk wrote.

The Tesla CEO noted back in February that the next-generation Roadster would be a collaboration between SpaceX and Tesla. He also stated that plans are underway to unveil the all-electric halo car at the end of 2024. At the time, Musk noted in a post on X that the vehicle would have a 0-60 mph time of less than 1 second, but even that would be the least interesting part of the next-gen Roadster.

Musk also mentioned a number of important tidbits about the next-generation Roadster in his posts from February 2024. As per Musk, Tesla had radically increased the design goals for the all-electric hypercar. So different would the next-generation Roadster be from other cars on the road that Musk noted that there will never be another car like it — if the vehicle could even be called a car.

